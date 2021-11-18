Richard Riakporhe vows to earn WBC title fight with KO win ahead of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's arrival in same division

Richard Riakporhe and Olanrewaju Durodola both threatened to earn a world title fight in destructive style ahead of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's arrival in their division.

Riakporhe battles Durodola for the WBC 'silver' cruiserweight belt on Saturday night's BOXXER bill at The SSE Arena, Wembley, live on Sky Sports, with the winner lining up a world title fight.

'Canelo' has been granted a fight against Ilunga Makabu, the current WBC cruiserweight champion, and Riakporhe is excited about the Mexican star's entry to his weight class.

Image: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has stepped up to cruiserweight to challenge for a WBC belt

"There's a massive opportunity," said Riakporhe at the final press conference.

"I know everybody knows what's going on in the cruiserweight division right now with the WBC. Canelo is coming to challenge Makabu.

"There's so much to play for. It's really interesting. I'm just really happy to be here. I dreamed of this and I deserve to be here."

The British contender revealed how he was contacted by the WBC president, saying: "We've received a message from Mauricio Sulaiman just yesterday, telling us there's big opportunities for you Richard.

"There's so much to fight for, right now."

"Cut from a different cloth." @R_Riakporhe is not here to play 😤😤



📺 Wembley Fight Night | Saturday 8pm | @SkySportsBoxing | @boxxer pic.twitter.com/9T6sLLqtJq — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 18, 2021

Riakporhe, who has a reputation as a devastating puncher, predicted: "A win by any means necessary. I believe we can get the knockout, but we'll see how it goes.

"When an opportunity presents itself, we're going to take it."

Durodola also has a daunting total of knockouts and has insisted he will revive his world title ambitions after a stoppage loss to Makabu.

Image: Durodola has 33 knockouts in 36 victories

"Richard is a good fighter, a young prospect," said Durodola. "But I know he's never fought anybody like me.

"I fought for the world title last year against Makabu, I lost. This is a great opportunity for me again to get my revenge against Makabu, so this fight means a lot for me and I know it means a lot to him too.

"Saturday night is going to be a very exciting fight, so don't blink, keep watching."

Watch Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola on this Saturday's BOXXER bill, from 8pm on Sky Sports.