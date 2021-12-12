Nico Ali Walsh defeats Reyes Sanchez by majority decision as Muhammad Ali's grandson extends unbeaten record

Nico Ali Walsh overcame the most threatening fight of his fledgling career as he defeated fellow unbeaten prospect Reyes Sanchez by majority decision in New York.

The 21-year-old was following in the footsteps of his grandfather Muhammad Ali by fighting at Madison Square Garden and he extended his unbeaten record to three victories in an entertaining four-round bout.

Ali Walsh was taken the distance for the first time of his career, earning the win with scores of 40-36 and 39-37, while the third judge scored it a 38-38 draw with Sanchez, who had won all six of his previous bouts.

Image: Walsh had to resist a spirited response from Sanchez in the third round

Starting with aggressive intent, Walsh quickly found his range as he sent out stiff jabs and straight right hands in the opening round.

Walsh wobbled Sanchez with a looping right hand in the second and appeared to be on the brink of a stoppage win when he unloaded a flurry of punches.

But Sanchez fired back with a short right hand as he troubled Walsh with a spirited response in the third.

In the fourth and final round, Walsh displayed his grit, trading shots with Sanchez at close quarters to earn the verdict from two of the judges.

Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis also resumed his exciting professional career with a ruthless knockout win over Jose Zaragoza.

Davis dropped Zaragoza with an uppercut in the second round and quickly finished the fight, sinking in a body shot that sent his opponent crumpling to the canvas and the fight was soon waved off.