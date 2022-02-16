Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Watch a free, live stream of the public work-out featuring Frazer Clarke and Natasha Jonas

Live stream here begins at 12.40pm on Wednesday; Amir Khan and Kell Brook settle their feud on Saturday in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Wednesday 16 February 2022 15:22, UK

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will display their speed and skill at Wednesday's public work-out – you can watch a free, live stream at 12.40pm.

Khan and Brook will meet in their highly-anticipated all-British fight in Manchester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

They will first offer a glimpse of what is to come when they throw punches on Wednesday afternoon.

Frazer Clarke, the Olympic bronze medallist who was a security guard and a sparring partner of Anthony Joshua's, will also feature ahead of his professional heavyweight debut.

Natasha Jonas will be in action before fighting for the WBO super-welterweight title.

The Azim twins, Hassan and Adam, will demonstrate why they are among British boxing's most talented prospects.

Watch Khan vs Brook on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.

