Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Watch a free, live stream of the public work-out featuring Frazer Clarke and Natasha Jonas

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will display their speed and skill at Wednesday's public work-out – you can watch a free, live stream at 12.40pm.

Khan and Brook will meet in their highly-anticipated all-British fight in Manchester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

They will first offer a glimpse of what is to come when they throw punches on Wednesday afternoon.

Frazer Clarke, the Olympic bronze medallist who was a security guard and a sparring partner of Anthony Joshua's, will also feature ahead of his professional heavyweight debut.

Natasha Jonas will be in action before fighting for the WBO super-welterweight title.

The Azim twins, Hassan and Adam, will demonstrate why they are among British boxing's most talented prospects.

