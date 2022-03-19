Edgar Berlanga promises 'fireworks' on return; Can he KO Steve Rolls quicker than Gennadiy Golovkin?

Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga intends to follow in the footsteps of Gennadiy Golovkin by taking out Steve Rolls in their super-middleweight showdown this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Berlanga (18-0, 16KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since undergoing bicep surgery last October, following his gruelling victory over Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old, who started his professional career with 16 first-round knockout victories, was proud of how he came through the pain barrier to beat Coceres and has promised "fireworks" against Rolls on Saturday night.

"In my last fight, I tore my biceps in the third round," Berlanga said. "I broke the guy's orbital bone in three places. I would have stopped the fight in the 10th, but I got dropped in the ninth. So, for me, I just feel I needed that for my career. I needed that adversity.

"I know I was going to come out of that adversity because having a torn biceps in the third round and fighting seven rounds like that-a lot of fighters would have quit because the pain is just ridiculous. I took it as it came. We got the victory. I won the WBO NABO title, and we moved to Las Vegas, and now we're here ready for Saturday.

Image: Edgar Berlanga makes his main event debut Saturday evening in a 10-rounder versus longtime contender Steve Rolls

"I don't like to predict nothing. He's a tough veteran. He went in there with the best. And for me, I'm just looking forward to putting on a show. I'm ready to blow the roof off this place. I'm just ready to explode. It'll be fireworks like always."

Berlanga is the headline act on a strong card at New York's Madison Square Garden theatre, the same city where Golovkin brushed aside Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) inside four rounds in his comeback fight in 2019.

Image: Golovkin KO'd Rolls in the fourth round of their clash in June 2019

"I think he [Berlanga] wants to step up and get closer to a world title shot," Rolls said. "He wants a challenge. That's why they chose me. I'm sure he could have taken an easier route. But, credit to him for picking an opponent of my calibre.

Live Fight Night International Sunday 20th March 1:00am

"I'm going to bring experience into this fight. I still got big goals that I have and that I need to accomplish. That's all that fight was [against Golovkin]. It wasn't a fight where I was getting blown out or that wasn't competitive. I made a mistake. He has experience. And I think that's going to serve me well on Saturday night.

"I have goals. I want to put a world title around my waist, so we both have pressure on us. He's not the only one with pressure. This is a fight that we both need. A lot of people say this, but I'm really in the best shape in my life right now. When I set out to do this, I set out to put a world title around my waist. That's what keeps me moving forward."

Can Edgar "The Chosen One" Berlanga impress again in New York? Watch the WBO NABO Super Middle Title clash with Steve Rolls live on Sunday from 1am on Sky Sports Action.