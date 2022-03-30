Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans: Watch free live stream of the press conference featuring Florian Marku

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Newcastle Fight Night Press conference

Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans will go head to head at the final press conference for Saturday's world title fight, live on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten Marshall (11-0, nine knockouts) puts her WBO middleweight title on the line against Hermans in what could prove a final stepping stone towards an undisputed clash with Claressa Shields.

You can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 8pm on Saturday evening.

Florian Marku is also in action as he defends his IBF International welterweight title against former British and Commonwealth welterweight title holder Chris Jenkins.

