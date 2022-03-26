Richard Riakporhe delivers knockout victory over Deion Jumah in British cruiserweight clash

Richard Riakporhe produced a stunning stoppage victory over British cruiserweight rival Deion Jumah at Wembley Arena on Saturday to maintain his unbeaten record.

Riakporhe scored a knockdown with a heavy right-hand in the fourth round, before seeing off a Jumah fightback to end the contest with a vicious body shot in the eighth.

The victory takes Riakporhe to 14-0 for his career, and keeps the Londoner on track for a world title shot.

A heated build-up to the fight had seen skilful southpaw Jumah warn his opponent that he made a mistake in taking the fight, and there were concerning signs for Riakporhe as he struggled to land in the early stages.

The fight appeared to be going as Jumah had predicted until the closing stages of the fourth, when Riakporhe landed a massive right-hand to floor his rival. Jumah barely made the count, and was fortunate that little more than 10 seconds remained when the fight resumed, as he hung on to hear the bell.

However, anyone who assumed Jumah's resolve had been broken was swiftly proved wrong, as he landed a couple of spiteful shots in his own in the fifth and ended the round on the front foot.

The sixth and seventh largely mirrored the early rounds, with few telling shots landed, but Jumah able to outwork Riakporhe to the point where he may have brought the scorecards close despite having been knocked down.

However, just as it had done in the fourth, Riakporhe's stunning one-punch power swung the fight in his favour once more. With Jumah preparing to fend off another head shot, Riakporhe switched to his unguarded midriff to land a stinging right hand from which his rival could not recover.

