Kell Brook set for summer return with Chris Eubank Jr clash still possible, says promoter Ben Shalom

Kell Brook is set to return with a "big fight" this summer, but promoter Ben Shalom still needs to "work out" the suitable weight for a British battle against Chris Eubank Jr.

Brook settled his long-term feud with Amir Khan by delivering a stunning stoppage at the Manchester Arena in February. The 35-year-old admitted retirement was an option after the win, but Shalom has confirmed the Sheffield fighter is strongly leaning towards a return to the ring.

While both Brook and Eubank Jr have expressed an interest in meeting for another British showdown, the requirement of finding a weight that satisfies both camps could leave the fighters pursuing other options.

"He (Brook) wants to fight in June or July," Shalom told Sky Sports News. "It's going to be a big fight. We're going to work it out.

"I think Eubank wants the Kell Brook fight. We'll sit down with Kell, work out the weight, work out if we can get there and work out if it's right for Kell Brook.

"Chris also potentially has a world title opportunity that could come in June-July. So both of them have options and I expect to get to the bottom of it in the next week or so."

Brook is a former world welterweight (147lbs) champion who beat Khan at a 149lbs catchweight, but Eubank Jr operates at middleweight (160lbs) so a meeting between them would likely need to take place at another catchweight.

Eubank Jr, who produced an impressive victory of his own earlier in February with a comprehensive victory over Liam Williams in a hostile atmosphere in Cardiff, was in attendance for Brook's victory over Khan.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Manchester Arena, Eubank Jr revealed his desire to take on Brook, and the pair have since traded heated messages on social media

The rivalry between them started in 2016 when Eubank Jr was in talks to fight Gennadiy Golovkin.

Brook eventually took the fight with Golovkin instead - he bravely moved up two divisions to middleweight but lost by stoppage and suffered a broken eye socket.

