Tyson Fury is showing impressive form in sparring ahead of Dillian Whyte clash, says Billy Nelson

Tyson Fury's performances in sparring as he prepares to face Dillian Whyte are making it "clear" he's the best heavyweight in the world, according to the coach of his training partner Martin Bakole.

Fury is set to defend his WBC title against fellow Brit Whyte in a Wembley showdown on April 23, live on BT Box Office.

Among the fighters helping Fury prepare for the bout is DR Congo-born and Scotland-based Bakole, whose trainer Billy Nelson says the level of competition has been "excellent".

Bakole (17-1) has been in Fury's camp along with British prospect David Adeleye.

Image: Fury has been sparring with Martin Bakole (Twitter: @MartinBakole17)

"Martin's really enjoying the sparring with Tyson Fury," Nelson said.

"It's clear to see why he [Fury] is the world's number one.

"It's an excellent spar between the two of them. Also there's a mixture of sparring with David Adeleye."

Bakole, who has 13 knockouts in his 17 professional victories, is preparing for an important fight of his own as he takes on France's 2016 Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka in Paris on May 14.

"We're really looking forward to this one," Nelson says of Bakole's next fight.

