Tyson Fury is showing impressive form in sparring ahead of Dillian Whyte clash, says Billy Nelson

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against British rival Dillian Whyte at Wembley on April 23; Martin Bakole is among the fighters helping Fury prepare for the bout, his first in the UK since 2018
Wednesday 23 March 2022 11:55, UK
Tyson Fury's performances in sparring as he prepares to face Dillian Whyte are making it "clear" he's the best heavyweight in the world, according to the coach of his training partner Martin Bakole.
Fury is set to defend his WBC title against fellow Brit Whyte in a Wembley showdown on April 23, live on BT Box Office.
Among the fighters helping Fury prepare for the bout is DR Congo-born and Scotland-based Bakole, whose trainer Billy Nelson says the level of competition has been "excellent".
Bakole (17-1) has been in Fury's camp along with British prospect David Adeleye.
"Martin's really enjoying the sparring with Tyson Fury," Nelson said.
"It's clear to see why he [Fury] is the world's number one.
"It's an excellent spar between the two of them. Also there's a mixture of sparring with David Adeleye."
Bakole, who has 13 knockouts in his 17 professional victories, is preparing for an important fight of his own as he takes on France's 2016 Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka in Paris on May 14.
"We're really looking forward to this one," Nelson says of Bakole's next fight.
Saturday March 26 - London
Richard Riakporhe vs Deion Jumah
Dan Azeez vs Matthew Tinker - British light-heavyweight title
Adam Azim vs Conor Marsden
Caroline Dubois
Sunday March 27 - Las Vegas
Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakiathila
Saturday April 2 - Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title
Florian Marku vs Chris Jenkins
Nathan Gorman vs Scott Alexander
Saturday April 16 - Coventry
Boxxer Series Tournament: The Lightweights