Deion Jumah says experience will tell against Richard Riakporhe, live on Sky Sports

Deion Jumah has vowed that his boxing experience will tell when he takes a "big step up" against fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Riakporhe has won nine of his 13 fights via knockout, including a fifth-round wipeout of Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodola in November which earned him the WBC silver belt and made him the mandatory challenger to the WBC cruiserweight championship, currently held by Ilunga Makabu.

But fellow Londoner Jumah (14-0 with seven knockouts) says he can deal with Riakporhe's power and will prove too slick in the ring when the men meet in the capital, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Jumah, 32, said: "Richard does have things to be concerned about, he's a big power puncher. But where I am going to bring this fight, it is literally going to be a fight of boxing.

"He has been practising, you could see in his last fight he is trying to box.

"If he wants to revert to his style of taking somebody out, I have something for him as well, but if he wants to do everything he has been learning and go to his boxing, then I am the more experienced fighter.

"Everyone knows this is a big step up for me but one we are ready for. I am not losing this fight. I am coming for the win."

Riakporhe has linked up with trainer Angel Fernandez and been "motivated" by working with two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua during his camp.

However, Jumah stressed that "no one other than Richard can help Richard on fight night", while he also doubts the boxers' sparring session a few years back will have any bearing on Saturday's clash.

When asked whether the spar will impact the match, Jumah said. "No - unless it plays on his mind mentally. It is not playing on mine.

I am feeling good, all the hard work's done and we're ready to put in a shift on fight night, really ready to put a drop on this man. I am looking forward to it.

"The spar was a long time ago. I am sure he is an improved fighter now but so am I, so we will see what happens on fight night.

"I don't think anyone other than Richard can help Richard on fight night. He's got 12 rounds with me, it's just going to be me and him.

"If he can take everything he's learnt along the way with him into the ring then good for him because he is going to need it."

Before Jumah's win over Namibia's Willbeforce Shihepo in February, he had spent almost two years out of the ring after having his licence suspended due to a retinal tear.

Jumah added: "It was awful. I had an injury that set me back a couple of years. You can obviously look at the negatives of what that does to a fighter's career but we look at it positively.

"The hunger. The time off has given me a lot of time to think about the type of fighter I want to be and that's what we are going to see on fight night.

"The British Boxing Board stated a number of times they weren't giving me my licence back so I had to potentially pursue other avenues in life.

"But I am fortunate I have a good team behind me, and my sponsors Akira Partners, and they helped get me back on track and here I am today.

"A win [over Riakporhe] would mean everything. I am not looking past Saturday but the future looks good."

