Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields hope more women will be inspired to take up boxing after undisputed clash

Savannah Marshall has revealed how boxing 'changed my life' - and is encouraging more women to participate in the sport.

Marshall shared the ring with Claressa Shields on Saturday night as she was beaten on points in their undisputed middleweight title fight on a historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old, who won the World Amateur Championships before turning professional, hopes her journey can inspire women and girls to enter a boxing gym.

"It's changed my life.

"Boxing has taken me all over the world. I've been to countries I didn't even know existed.

"It's given me experiences, I've made friends, it's made me grow as a person."

Shields, who reigned supreme on a hugely significant night for women's sport, told Sky Sports: "What did boxing do for Claressa Shields? I would say that it saved her.

"It gave her a direction to go, it gave her somewhere to put her anger.

"Boxing gave me an outlet. It gave me a voice before I had a voice."

Alycia Baumgardner also defeated Mikaela Mayer in a world super-featherweight title unification clash on the Shields vs Marshall bill.

"Women can do anything they put their mind to, no matter their gender, no matter if it's a male-dominated sport," said Baumgardner.

"As long as you have the worth ethic, you can do anything."

Mayer offered a final motivational message for female boxing fans who are keen to experience their first training session.

"There's a lot of things in life that can distract you and take you down one path versus the other and when I found boxing, I feel like I found my purpose," she said.

"Go with no expectations. It doesn't mean you have to show up again, it doesn't mean you have to be a professional fighter, but try."