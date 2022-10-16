Devin Haney outclasses George Kambosos Jr. to remain undisputed lightweight champion

Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne.

Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian.

The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and holds unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts.

Boxing from the red corner, the Australian started the fight well, pinning his rival on the ropes with a flurry of punches shortly before the bell rang to end the first round but the American responded well in the following round as he started to take control.

The Las Vegas resident landed some strong punches during the third round and looked increasingly comfortable on both the offensive and defensive, managing his distance well as Kambosos Jr. used his left jab to great effect.

He was able to extend his lead in the fifth round - despite the Sydney-based boxer landing some decent body shots and after opening up a cut under the Australians left eye, Haney peppered Kambosos with a series of jabs in the seventh round.

Kambosos Jr. went after the titleholder with vigour in the eighth round and it proved to be his best sequence since the latter stages of the first round, but by that stage, only a knockout would be enough to secure him a victory in the 12-round fight.

Image: Haney used his distance well as Kambosos Jr. showed the effectiveness of his right hand throughout the bout.

Sensing a possible momentum shift, the crowd at Rod Laver Arena rallied behind the Australian, who was able to open a cut on the right-hand side of Haney's face but Haney responded by re-asserting his superiority and his right hand proving the difference.

A decisive victor, Haney was awarded a 118-109 verdict by one judge, while the other two judges rated him a 118-110.

"I went in there and knew he was looking to the jab. We wanted to show some more tools in my arsenal. I think the right hand won the fight tonight," Haney said.

"He is a warrior. I take my hat off to George Kambosos and all the Australians who came out."

A second straight defeat raises questions about the future of the 29-year-old boxer known as Ferocious Kambosos, who fell to a 20-2 record with the loss.

Kambosos said in the lead-in to their second fight that he would retire if beaten by Haney again, though he later walked back on that statement after the bout.

"He is a great fighter. For me, to have the guts to go again with him," Kambosos Jr. said.

"He gave me a good boxing lesson in the first round. He is a slick man. I gave my best. I tried my heart out tonight. But this guy is going to be there for a long time.

"I gave him a great challenge. A great fight over 24 rounds. He is one of the best in the world in boxing, not just this division."

Haney is eager to take on the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko next and he believes that this victory has put him on the brink of a blockbuster bout with the two-time Olympic champion.

"I should definitely be in the pound-for-pound rankings," he added.

"We want to fight the best fighters in the world.

"I believe I am the best fighter in the world so whoever it is next, bring them on."