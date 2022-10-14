Tyson Fury failed to agree terms with Anthony Joshua for a blockbuster British showdown later this year

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef says Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are on a collision course for an undisputed clash, with "both fighters wanting it" in 2023.

Fury, who recently came out of retirement again, called out Usyk for a fight later this year before the Ukrainian said he needed some time away from boxing.

But DuBoef, a key figure in Fury's US promotional team, is confident that a Fury vs Usyk fight will be staged in the near future.

"I think that's without a doubt," DuBoef told Sky Sports.

"That's everybody's objective. I think both fighters want it, the fans want it and it's the crowning moment for the heavyweight champion."

Having not fought since April when he stopped Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, Fury has insisted he wants to get back in the ring before the end of the year.

Momentum had seemed to be growing for a domestic dust-up with Anthony Joshua before the respective teams failed to come to an agreement.

DuBoef admits he's unsure who Fury's next opponent will be, with Derek Chisora and Mahmoud Charr both potential options.

"There's nothing to report. As I've said over and over again, we wish it was AJ," he said.

"All I can tell you is he's set on fighting before the end of the year. That's been the direction we've gotten from him. I'll check in on his social media and see what he posts next!"

One massive fight that will be happening is Shields against Marshall for the undisputed middleweight titles, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

That's one of several huge bouts to have taken place in women's boxing in recent times, with Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano producing a thrilling fight earlier this year.

However, DuBoef disputes the accusation that high-profile contests aren't being made with the men, arguing: "We do get it in the men's division. We have the [Devin] Haney and [George] Kambosos rematch, we did it with Josh Taylor, we did it with [Vasiliy] Lomachenko and [Teofimo] Lopez. We've been able to do that.

"I think what we're seeing is that everybody wants to do it. They're willing to take the risk now and not just hold on to being undefeated in their title. Fans want to see the best fight the best."

