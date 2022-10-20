Derek Chisora is planning to deliver a stunning victory over Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight on December 3

Derek Chisora says he is "buzzing" about fighting Tyson Fury again but accepts he must deliver a sensational knockout against his long-time British rival.

The trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, an event which Chisora believes will be "unbelievable".

But after suffering back-to-back defeats to Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, Chisora recognises that he needs to produce the most dramatic victory of his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Promoter Frank Warren says Chisora is a worthy challenger for WBC champion Fury

"I need to knock him out, I want to knock him out," Chisora told Sky Sports.

Reflecting on his two losses to Fury, Chisora insisted that he is now a "better fighter" ahead of his latest fight with Fury, who is "more of a forward fighter now".

Chisora's prediction of an explosive fight was echoed by Fury, who voiced respect about his challenger's appetite for battle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fury says if Chisora connects with a 'big swing' he could be in real trouble

"He comes and does exactly what it says on the tin - he goes to war," said Fury. "He has changed his name from 'Del Boy' to 'War' and we're going to get a war.

"I did outbox him comfortably the second time, but Chisora's style has changed and so has mine! I used to be a tip-tap boxer on the back foot, jibbing and jabbing around the ring, but now I'm an HMS destroyer!

"When you've got two heavy forces colliding then someone is getting knocked out. If he lands a punch on me, a big swing, I'm getting knocked out. If I land a big swing on him then he's getting knocked out, so the fans are going to win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fury revealed he bet Warren £10,000 that Anthony Joshua would not sign the contract to face him

When asked about his future, Chisora compared his career to a roast dinner, "when there's a little bit left and you start to enjoy it more".

The 38-year-old, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in London, confirmed that he would keep going "until God tells me it's my last fight".