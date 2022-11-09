Ricky Hatton could reignite rivalry with Floyd Mayweather after Saturday's exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera

​​​​​​​Ricky Hatton would be open to an epic exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather, but admits that Marco Antonio Barrera could 'come back to bite me on the backside' when he shares the ring with the Mexican legend.

The former world champion will have an exhibition bout against Barrera on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, at Manchester Arena, which is also hosting a big Boxxer bill, featuring Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith and Frazer Clarke.

Mayweather is also lacing up his gloves again this weekend for an exhibition fight against YouTuber Deji and Hatton could be open to facing his former rival in a similar bout.

"I'd have to look at it," said the 44-year-old Hatton, who rocked Mayweather onto his heels before being stopped by the American star in the 10th round of their 2007 fight.

"To share the ring with Floyd Mayweather again would be something else."

Despite this exciting admission, the Hitman remains focused on this weekend's opponent, Barrera, a hugely respected ring legend.

"We all know how good a fighter he is as boxing fans with all the great fights he's been in. But I'm going to get the chance to find out first-hand just how good he actually is. I hope doesn't come back to bite me on the backside.

"We're not going to want anyone leaving that venue turning round and going 'what a waste of time that was'. The fans have never walked away disappointed from a Ricky Hatton fight - and they won't do on Saturday night."

A big night of boxing will also see Jonas take on Marie-Eve Dicaire in a super-welterweight unification fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas expects to showcase the best version of herself on Saturday night as she takes on Marie-Eve Dicaire in a super-welterweight unification bout in Manchester.

Hatton has revealed the motivation for his surprise return to the sport, which has seen him shed a sizeable amount of weight.

"It was put to me that it's been a hard time for the nation with everyone in lockdown," said Hatton.

"Mental health has gone through the roof because of the lockdown. All of us lost friends through Covid and mental health and they said: 'How about doing one last dance at the Manchester Arena to raise people's sprits after such a terrible time?'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heavyweight prospect Frazer Clarke visits Ricky Hatton to discuss all things Only Fools and Horses, with the pair big fans of the comedy sitcom.

"It was a very easy decision for me to make. I haven't stepped in the ring yet, but the feedback I've got from people seeing how I've turned my figure around and my way of thinking around has inspired a lot of people, so I'm made up.

"The shape I've got in has been a lot of hard work, but it's been great to give myself a target.

"And it makes me feel very, very proud that I'm not just going to share the ring with Marco and hear the roar of the crowd in the Manchester Arena but inspiring a lot of people with what I've done is just as important to me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ricky Hatton looks back at his most memorable fights, and feels his world-title winning fight against Kostya Tszyu was his most memorable in Manchester.

The proud Mancunian wept with joy when he claimed his first world title at the same venue and admits there could be more tears this weekend.

"To be doing it one more time with a legend like Marco Antonio Barrera, I'm a crier me when I get emotional, so on the night I am going to have to hold it all in.

"But I think it's going to be a sensational night."

Watch Ricky Hatton's exhibition bout and a packed Boxxer bill, featuring Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith and Frazer Clarke on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.