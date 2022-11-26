Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton: Watch live stream of the weigh-in with Mikael Lawal, Lerrone Richards, Zak Chelli and more taking to the scales

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Azim v Charlton weigh-in from London.

Watch live as Adam Azim and Rylan Charlton take to the scales ahead of their showdown on Sunday.

Azim is one of the most exciting prospects in the UK but Charlton will be a key test for him at this early stage of his career.

Also on the bill at London's Alexandra Palace, David Jamieson is out for revenge when he rematches former conqueror Mikael Lawal for the vacant British cruiserweight title.

Lerrone Richards is a brilliantly gifted super-middleweight but will have to contend with a fiery, determined and heavy-handed Zak Chelli.

Sam Gilley and Sean Robinson are set for an exciting scrap for the English super-welterweight title.

Hit play on the above stream for coverage of the weigh-in, and watch Azim vs Charlton live from 3pm this Sunday afternoon, on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena or Sky Showcase