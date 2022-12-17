Rocky Fielding wants to stop Dan Azeez: 'I’m just heavy-handed. When I connect I can hurt'

Four years ago, almost to the day, Rocky Fielding was headlining at Madison Square Garden in New York against Canelo Alvarez, the global superstar of the sport.

Tonight Fielding will fight London's Dan Azeez at the Bournemouth International Centre, live on Sky Sports.

Azeez has impressed recently at domestic level and holds the British title, unavailable to Fielding in this fight as he came in one pound over the light-heavyweight limit.

Image: Dan Azeez and Rocky Fielding face off (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

But even with the calibre of opposition the Liverpudlian has faced in his career, he insists he won't view Azeez as a step down.

"I take this fight as a serious fight for me, regardless of I've been in with [Canelo], I've won this, I've done that," he told Sky Sports.

"I know he's on the rise and coming up and doing good things so I've got to be on my game.

"It's a fight that I've got to be focused on and I've got to get the win. I don't look down on Azeez. I look at it as a good chance for me."

Fielding has only lost to elite fighters previously in Alvarez and Callum Smith. But in the four years since that big fight in New York, he has only fought three times. He contemplated retirement. However, he found he couldn't leave the sport.

Sparring with former world champion Badou Jack in Dubai persuaded him to come back properly.

"I had a few months myself of not going to the gym. It was like I know I'm not done yet," he explained. "I had that time away. I sparred Badou Jack in Dubai for like four days. I handled it well."

He got out of the ring after sparring Jack and texted his trainer Jamie Moore at once. Fielding was convinced he could make another run back to the top.

That's what beating Azeez would do for him. It would lead him back to bigger fights still.

"I've won what I've won and I love to fight," Fielding said. "The reward for me is getting back in the mix.

"Let's go to light-heavyweight. The top ones are all tied up with big fights, a fight like this on a big platform like Sky can put me back in the mix."

Fielding does hit hard. In his training for this fight, as well as sparring former titlist Giovanni De Carolis he's had to bring in heavyweights and cruiserweights.

"I'm just heavy-handed. When I connect I can hurt and get the job done. I've had a few one-punch finishes which is good. I know I've got the power there," he said.

He's looking to end the Azeez fight inside the distance.

"I hope so. We'll see what happens. If it comes, it comes," Fielding said. "I'll stick to my boxing and get the job done."

