KSI calls out Jake Paul for future fight after knock-out win over FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena

KSI reiterated his desire to fight Jake Paul after a knock-out victory over FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena, although looks set to take on Joe Fournier ahead of any potential clash.

The 29-year-old stormed to a first-round win, his third knock-out success under the promotion of Misfits Boxing, with KSI quick to praise his own skillset after maintaining his unbeaten record.

"I said I wanted a KO, I said I wanted in round one and here we are baby," KSI said. "I want you guys to understand the levels. Look at what Swarmz did to Ryan Taylor.

"Look at what [Luis Alcaraz] Pineda did to that other guy who I don't know his name. And look at what I did to Temperrr. I'm on a different level and we're going again! I'm hungry, ladies and gentlemen."

KSI went face-to-face with Fournier on stage, who was beaten by David Haye in an exhibition fight in 2021, with Fournier one of several names mentioned as future opponents.

"Joe Fournier, I want a piece of that!" KSI added. "(Tyron) Woodley, I want a piece of that. Slim (Albaher), whoever it is - I'll destroy. I need to be tested. I more tests before I reach the final level... Jake m*********ing Paul."

Paul quickly reacted to the victory on social media and tweeted: "I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me."

When KSI called out the American shortly after the win, Paul - via a video posted on his brother's Twitter account - sarcastically added: "I'm shivering with fear."

The co-main event of the evening saw Slim defend his MF Light Heavyweight Championship against musician Tom Zanetti via unanimous decision, while Salt Papi was declared "fighter of the night" for one-punch knock-out of Josh Brueckner.

