KSI calls out Jake Paul for future fight after knock-out win over FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena

KSI mentioned Joe Fournier, Tyron Woodley and Slim Albaher as potential future opponents after his first-round KO victory on Saturday, before calling out Jake Paul; Watch Chris Eubank Jr take on Liam Smith in Manchester on January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Sunday 15 January 2023 13:26, UK
KSI reiterated his desire to fight Jake Paul after a knock-out victory over FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena, although looks set to take on Joe Fournier ahead of any potential clash.
The 29-year-old stormed to a first-round win, his third knock-out success under the promotion of Misfits Boxing, with KSI quick to praise his own skillset after maintaining his unbeaten record.
"I said I wanted a KO, I said I wanted in round one and here we are baby," KSI said. "I want you guys to understand the levels. Look at what Swarmz did to Ryan Taylor.
"Look at what [Luis Alcaraz] Pineda did to that other guy who I don't know his name. And look at what I did to Temperrr. I'm on a different level and we're going again! I'm hungry, ladies and gentlemen."
KSI went face-to-face with Fournier on stage, who was beaten by David Haye in an exhibition fight in 2021, with Fournier one of several names mentioned as future opponents.
"Joe Fournier, I want a piece of that!" KSI added. "(Tyron) Woodley, I want a piece of that. Slim (Albaher), whoever it is - I'll destroy. I need to be tested. I more tests before I reach the final level... Jake m*********ing Paul."
Paul quickly reacted to the victory on social media and tweeted: "I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me."
When KSI called out the American shortly after the win, Paul - via a video posted on his brother's Twitter account - sarcastically added: "I'm shivering with fear."
The co-main event of the evening saw Slim defend his MF Light Heavyweight Championship against musician Tom Zanetti via unanimous decision, while Salt Papi was declared "fighter of the night" for one-punch knock-out of Josh Brueckner.
Chris Eubank Jr collides with Liam Smith as the British rivals settle their fierce feud in Manchester on January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
The event will start at 6pm, Saturday January 21 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492) and UHD (Dolby Atmos not available for this event).
The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers up until midnight on Friday January 20. Book Eubank Jr vs Smith now!