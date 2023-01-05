Boxing in 2023: The key fights, dates and venues confirmed so far for the year ahead

Boxing in 2023 is starting to take shape. Though much of the calendar is still to be confirmed, key fights have already been booked in.

The first major fight in the UK will be Chris Eubank Jr versus Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office on January 21.

The undercard of Eubank vs Smith will see London cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe, vying for a world title shot later this year, take on former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki.

Image: Chris Eubank Jr versus Liam Smith is the first major UK fight of 2023

New Zealand's Joseph Parker, a former world champion himself, takes on local man Jack Massey as he hopes to set himself up for a big 2023.

Ekow Essuman against Chris Kongo promises to be an exciting British and Commonwealth welterweight title fight and Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke will take another step on his road to professional glory.

But more big nights are likely to be finalised soon. Josh Taylor's hotly anticipated rematch with Jack Catterall is on course to happen in the first quarter of 2023, with the date and venue to be confirmed.

The world of boxing could finally get an undisputed heavyweight champion soon too. Tyson Fury, the WBC titlist, is on the way to finalising a deal to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion.

Here are the key boxing matches that have been set for the year ahead already:

Key fights confirmed for 2023

Saturday January 7 2023

Capital One Arena, Washington, USA

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian (IBF Interim welterweight)

Saturday January 14 2023

Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, USA, live on Sky Sports

Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw

Saturday January 21 2023

Chris Eubank Jr returns to the ring on January 21 to face Liam Smith at Manchester's AO Arena

AO Arena, Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey

Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo (British and Commonwealth welterweight)

Frazer Clarke vs TBA

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta

Matty Harris vs TBA

Saturday January 28 2023

Wembley Arena, London

Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde (IBF, WBC & WBO light-heavyweight)

Artem Dalakian vs David Jimenez (WBA flyweight)

Friday February 2 2023

Desert Diamond Arena, Arizona, USA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Liam Wilson (WBO super-featherweight)

Arnold Barboza vs Jose Pedraza

Richard Torrez vs TBA

Saturday February 4 2023

Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, USA

Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz (IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO featherweight)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Elhem Mekhaled (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super-featherweight)

Saturday February 11 2023

Alamodome, San Antonio, USA

Rey Vargas vs O'Shaquie Foster (WBC super-featherweight)