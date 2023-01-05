Boxing in 2023: The key fights, dates and venues confirmed so far for the year ahead

The schedule for boxing in 2023 is being set; The first major bout of the year in the UK sees Chris Eubank Jr taking on Liam Smith on January 21, with Richard Riakporhe, Joseph Parker, Frazer Clarke and more on the undercard; Unified champion Artur Beterbiev fights Anthony Yarde in London
Thursday 5 January 2023 12:38, UK
Boxing in 2023 is starting to take shape. Though much of the calendar is still to be confirmed, key fights have already been booked in.
The first major fight in the UK will be Chris Eubank Jr versus Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office on January 21.
The undercard of Eubank vs Smith will see London cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe, vying for a world title shot later this year, take on former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki.
New Zealand's Joseph Parker, a former world champion himself, takes on local man Jack Massey as he hopes to set himself up for a big 2023.
Ekow Essuman against Chris Kongo promises to be an exciting British and Commonwealth welterweight title fight and Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke will take another step on his road to professional glory.
But more big nights are likely to be finalised soon. Josh Taylor's hotly anticipated rematch with Jack Catterall is on course to happen in the first quarter of 2023, with the date and venue to be confirmed.
The world of boxing could finally get an undisputed heavyweight champion soon too. Tyson Fury, the WBC titlist, is on the way to finalising a deal to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion.
Here are the key boxing matches that have been set for the year ahead already:
Capital One Arena, Washington, USA
Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia
Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian (IBF Interim welterweight)
Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, USA, live on Sky Sports
Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw
AO Arena, Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith
Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki
Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey
Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo (British and Commonwealth welterweight)
Frazer Clarke vs TBA
Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta
Matty Harris vs TBA
Wembley Arena, London
Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde (IBF, WBC & WBO light-heavyweight)
Artem Dalakian vs David Jimenez (WBA flyweight)
Desert Diamond Arena, Arizona, USA
Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Liam Wilson (WBO super-featherweight)
Arnold Barboza vs Jose Pedraza
Richard Torrez vs TBA
Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, USA
Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz (IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO featherweight)
Alycia Baumgardner vs Elhem Mekhaled (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super-featherweight)
Alamodome, San Antonio, USA
Rey Vargas vs O'Shaquie Foster (WBC super-featherweight)