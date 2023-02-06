Adam Azim targeting European title this summer ahead of crucial test against Santos Reyes on Saturday

Adam Azim wants to win the European title this summer.

That is a mark of serious ambition for a 20-year-old who is only going into the eighth bout of his professional career on Saturday at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports.

"Hopefully I'm going to be fighting for the European title in June, July time," he told Sky Sports. "It would be good to get that before my birthday.

"It would be a great thing to win the European title really young as well. Everything's one step at a time."

It would set him on a path towards the world title fight he craves.

"Another step forward to world glory one day, that's one of my dreams," Azim said. "One day soon. I really want to become world champion before 22 so that's my dream."

His next fight is another crucial part of his development. In Nicaragua's Santos Reyes he will face his first unbeaten opponent, live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm on Saturday.

"He's a durable opponent. He's definitely going to come and give it a go. He's 12-0. I don't underestimate no one so I'm looking forward to putting on a show and hopefully he's going to bring the best to me, which is what I want," Azim said.

The question though will be whether Reyes can stand up to Azim's power. The rising star's last test came against Rylan Charlton in November, a contest he won in just two rounds.

"We'll wait and see. I don't really underestimate anyone, I take every fight seriously," he said. "It's a bit like Charlton.

"Everyone thought I'd go rounds with Charlton, probably take him out in the sixth, seventh, eighth round but I stuck to my boxing and I got the power shots I wanted. It's the precise shots that no one sees that get the opponents. If you land it correctly then they'll definitely get hurt."

Azim's offence skills are already celebrated. But he warns his defence is one of his greatest attributes.

"I'd say I've probably got one of the best defences in the UK because my defence is unreal. No one's seen it yet. A lot of people say I'm very heavy-handed in both hands but I think it's defence that I have as well," he said.

"Defence is really important in boxing because the aim of the game is hit and don't get hit."

He believes he is developing into a complete fighter. "It's the speed, it's the power, it's the IQ, it's the timing," Azim said.

"Timing beats speed. Power doesn't beat speed or timing but if you have all of them combined, obviously you've got no one to stand against you."

Image: Adam Azim is on Saturday's bill with Caroline Dubois and Viddal Riley

Full card confirmed

Joining Adam Azim on Saturday's bill live on Sky Sports is another rising superstar "Sweet" Caroline Dubois, who will be out to extend her own perfect record and put on yet another dazzling and destructive display when she faces Feriche Mashaury.

Super-middleweight sensation Zak Chelli faces Anthony Sims in what promises to be a thrilling 'Wild Card' fight, whilst English middleweight champion Tyler Denny takes on unbeaten challenger Brad Pauls.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley meets Anees Taj, with fellow undefeated rising prospects Hassan Azim and Jeamie TKV also in action.

Plus, Jordan Reynolds, Razor Ali and Steven McKenna complete a big night of boxing.

Here is the full card for Saturday, February 11:

10 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight Contest

Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes

10 x 3 mins International Super-Middleweight Contest

Zak Chelli vs Anthony Sims

10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Championship

Tyler Denny vs Brad Pauls

8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest

Caroline Dubois vs Feriche Mashaury

8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

Viddal Riley vs Anees Taj

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest

Jeamie TKV vs Harry Armstrong

6 x 3 mins Welterweight Contest

Hassan Azim vs Abdallah Luanja

﻿6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight Contest

Jordan Reynolds vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi

4/6 x 3 mins Featherweight Contest

Razor Ali vs Hector Lozano

