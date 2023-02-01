Dan Azeez on why unified champion Artur Beterbiev is so hard to beat | Confirms European title fight is next

Dan Azeez, the British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion, is relishing the excitement that his weight class is generating.

Azeez is a former sparring partner of Artur Beterbiev and, from his training camp in Florida, was an interested observer of the unified champion's thrilling battle with Anthony Yarde last weekend.

"It was toe to toe, action-packed, I think Yarde can really hold his head high," Azeez told the Toe2Toe podcast. "It was a really good fight.

Highlights of Dan Azeez's victory over Rocky Fielding as he gains the Commonwealth belt to add another to his growing collection

"When [Yarde] landed good shots he didn't try to just jump on him. He pressed at the right time. He tried to take his foot off the gas at the times that he needed to," Azeez continued.

"He just got beat by the better guy."

From sparring Beterbiev, Azeez knows first-hand what makes him so effective.

"The overhands and the bodywork, those little things, there are small little things that Beterbiev does. I don't think a lot of people give him credit for his actual boxing IQ because obviously he's knocked out everyone," he said.

"He's got a very intelligent mind in there.

"In sparring as well you'd throw a shot at him and you'd miss by an inch, he's got very good footwork," Azeez added. "He might come across like he's flat-footed but he's actually got good footwork and he knows how to move around the ring.

Image: Azeez is looking to step up to European level next (Photo: Jamie McPhilimey/BOXXER)

"It's that punching power, it keeps you jittery and makes you expend more energy than you want to because you know if I'm in too close, I could get tagged. If I make a mistake, I could get tagged. So you're thinking a lot more than you want to, so it's hard.

"As you see when you watch him, when he throws his shots, it doesn't look like he puts too much into it. It's deceiving but there's power behind it."

Azeez expects to fight Thomas Faure for the European title next. "It should be just trying to confirm a date and a venue, that should be the next step," he said.

Fellow south Londoner Joshua Buatsi, highly ranked with the WBA like Azeez, could be a future opponent.

Image: Azeez has previously sparred Beterbiev, the top fighter in the division at the moment

"Whoever's in your division, if you're roundabouts the same [weight] it could happen," Azeez said. "Anyone in the division is a possible target.

"I'm up for good fights, I'm up for fights that entertain. So let's wait and see."

He is confident he'd beat Buatsi. "I wouldn't be in this game or training as hard as I am, to do what I'm doing and to achieve what I want to achieve if I didn't believe so," he said. "We can all meet up.

"I'm sure you guys would pay to see our spars. They're very interesting, entertaining, exciting."