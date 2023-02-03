Chris Billam-Smith may get Richard Riakporhe rematch next and it could be for a world title

Chris Billam-Smith could rematch Richard Riakporhe next and it could be for a world title.

Jai Opetaia, the IBF cruiserweight champion, has not boxed since he beat Mairis Briedis to win the title in July. He suffered a broken jaw in that bout and, reportedly, has recently had treatment on his shoulder.

If he is unable to set a defence of his championship against mandatory challenger Mateusz Masternak in due time, the IBF could make its cruiserweight title vacant.

Poland's Masternak is the IBF's No 1-rated cruiserweight challenger, followed by London's Riakporhe at two and Bournemouth's Billam-Smith at three. Those contenders would be in the mix to fight for the IBF title if it is declared vacant.

"There's been a bit of news recently with Opetaia being injured and going for shoulder surgery. Whether he's out for a long time or not I don't know. I'm just waiting for news on that because obviously that for us has been the aim the whole time," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports.

"If he's unable to defend it in May, I think it's only right he becomes champion in recess and we fight for the titles. Hopefully we'll wait and see."

Masternak is in pole position to get the shot at that title but potentially an agreement for him to step aside could be reached.

"It's not impossible," Billam-Smith said. "That's not coming out of my purse I hope!

"Masternak sits in the way of the ideal fight, which would be me and Richard fighting for it.

"It's definitely a possibility and I think that's a huge, huge fight, me and Richard for a world title. Both of us want to fight for a world title next and what better way to do it than against each other.

"We're intertwined in our careers anyway. It's going to happen at some point. So why not for a vacant world title? That would be phenomenal."

Billam-Smith is training and waiting

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom explained how that cruiserweight situation could play out.

"We are waiting to see if Opetaia is going to be able to defend his belt against Masternak. I know it's supposed to happen in February or March. If it goes to early April then the IBF might not let that go through," Shalom said.

"We're monitoring that Opetaia situation very carefully and closely and he'll need to fight very, very soon for that title not to become vacant.

"I think this week we'll know what will happen with Jai and then we can make the decision with Richard and Chris."

He continued: "If Opetaia has to do his mandatory, we could look at a big British fight for Richard against Chris or Lawrence (Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight champion). Lawrence has got his mandatory [against David Light] and then will want to unify. Chris wants his world title shot as well. It's all there for them. (WBA champion Arsen) Goulamirian wants to defend against any of them. Opetaia's there, Masternak's there.

"All of them will have their chance to fight for a world title this year. Provided they stay fit and healthy, they're all going to have that chance."

Riakporhe holds a past win over Billam-Smith and a rematch between the two would be richly appealing, whether or not it is for a world title.

"They've both come on so much since their first fight now it's a completely different fight with guys who have progressed to world level. It's a massive fight. But again we're just going to wait on that Opetaia situation and we're going to make the fights we need," Shalom said.

Billam-Smith added: "If I can't fight for a world title next, I'd love that [Riakporhe] fight. I'm excited. I'm excited about the next fight regardless of what it is.

"In my eyes it'll be a world title fight or Richard."