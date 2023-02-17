Natasha Jonas to fight Claressa Shields next? 'Whoever, whenever! She's ready,' says trainer Joe Gallagher

Claressa Shields has never lost in a professional boxing ring. Against Savannah Marshall, in a landmark event for women’s boxing last year, Shields looked spectacular.

But Natasha Jonas isn't afraid to take on anyone, including the American star.

"She's won three world titles now. She doesn't want a tick-over. She wants the biggest name possible," promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas is keen to get revenge over Katie Taylor, and her trainer Joe Gallagher believes she can win by knockout.

Jonas moved up three weight divisions last year and in three fights unified three major super-welterweight titles. Shields is the undisputed middleweight champion, but could drop down a weight to box Jonas.

It's a division where Shields has gone undisputed before, in 2021 when she outpointed Marie Eve Dicaire, who was also Jonas' last opponent.

"She wants the biggest fights. We're not going to rush it. There's names like [Mikaela] Mayer, Shields, [Cecilia] Braekhus," Shalom said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas discusses her options after her break from boxing and declared that she 'isn't scared to fight the best'.

Braekhus, a former undisputed welterweight champion, looks set to fight WBA titlist Terri Harper.

Mayer lost a close super-featherweight unification to Alycia Baumgardner on the Shields-Marshall undercard in October, though it's unclear whether she would move up all the way up to super-welter.

"Tasha's a big name and Mayer needs a way back in. I think Mayer's looking for big names, big fighters, whether she can get that Baumgardner rematch or not, we'll see," Shalom said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Natasha Jonas beats Marie-Eve Dicaire to become IBF, WBC and WBO world champion.

Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports: "Natasha's skillset brings different things to the table than what Savannah did. It is a daunting task. Claressa, people say she's the greatest female fighter of all-time. Look at what she's done, she's a phenomenal fighter, she's one of my favourite fighters in the sport today."

But he added: "Natasha has always wanted to test herself against the best.

"If she can't get Katie [Taylor], she wants Claressa. That just tells you everything you need to know about Natasha. She wants to fight the best.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas reflects on her victory against Marie-Eve Dicaire and discusses her future goals.

"Somebody is always somebody's Kryptonite out there," he continued. "You've got to be in it to win it. Natasha just wants to be given her chance and the opportunity.

"Whoever, whenever, Tasha says, she's ready.

"It's just a fantastic story, Natasha Jonas, who knows where it's going to end up?"

Marshall wants second Shields fight

The stars of the sport are keen to continue pushing forward in 2023.

"They all want the big fights. We could see that [Shields-Marshall] rematch," promoter Ben Shalom also told Sky Sports.

Marshall is convinced she can change her approach and make a clash with Shields a different fight second time around.

"Savannah wants it. Savannah doesn't want to mess around. She'll have her own reasons for that and that gives me confidence," Shalom said.

"But it was such a big fight last time. I'm looking forward to getting Savannah back. She's chomping at the bit now and it's only massive fights that interest her.

"She's been right to the top. She's sold out the O2 and headlined. She doesn't want to come down from that. She wants the biggest occasions and Claressa Shields is that. She's desperate for that fight."

The first fight achieved a huge television audience. It means that Marshall remains a significant option for Shields, too.

"Savannah wants it. There was always the rematch clause. Let's see," Shalom said.