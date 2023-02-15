Chris Eubank Jr 'didn't seem the same' for Liam Smith fight but will 'flip the script' in rematch, says Harlem Eubank

Chris Eubank Jr can “flip the script” in his rematch with Liam Smith, says Harlem Eubank, a professional boxer himself who has observed his cousin as closely as anyone in the build-up to his fights.

Smith halted Eubank Jr with a stunning fourth-round stoppage in their contest in Manchester in January.

But Harlem Eubank is expecting to see a very different approach from his cousin in the rematch.

"I think Liam put on a great performance. He came out and fought like it was the biggest fight of his life and he took the opportunity with both hands and put on a great display," Eubank told Sky Sports.

"Chris, I've been in his changing room for most of his fights and seen what his character's like before, his manner. He didn't seem the same to me before that fight, for whatever reason, I don't know. Only he knows.

"In the rematch I think he'll put everything right and flip the script. But you have to give it to Liam Smith for the performance he put on. Obviously a lot of pressure on both of them from the build-up and you have to give it to him for the victory and how he came and performed."

He thinks Eubank Jr shouldered a lot of the promotional burden before the first fight.

"I think Chris put a lot into the promotion," Eubank said. "Since the Conor [Benn] build-up and getting different people onside and enjoying playing his personality up against theirs.

"I think in the rematch it's just a complete focus on the fight and really showing what an animal he can be in the ring and taking pressure off himself in the build-up and the promotion."

Eubank Jr's team have alleged that an elbow connected in the decisive combination Smith landed when he first dropped the Brighton star.

"People are talking about the elbow thing like it's a conspiracy," Harlem Eubank reflected. "Would the elbow have had an effect? Probably, if you take an elbow in the combination it can potentially have an effect.

"But at the same time if you can hide an elbow as a fighter, then why not do it? You're in a fight. So there's many old school fighters that did those type of dirty tactics but that is a skill in itself to be able to get something like that off.

"Was it accidental? I don't think it matters too much. I think it's boxing, it's part of the game."

Image: Eubank Jr in training for his first fight with Smith (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

On Tuesday Eubank Jr announced that he had activated the rematch clause for a second fight with Smith.

Harlem Eubank never doubted that he would.

"He's a fighter. Something like that, he wants to put it right. That's his mentality," he said.

"I think will apply himself very differently for the rematch and I'm excited to see Chris as I know him against Liam."