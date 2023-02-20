Jake Paul punches harder, is smarter and has a higher boxing IQ than Tommy Fury, says coach BJ Flores

Jake Paul will be “demolishing” Tommy Fury when they box on Sunday, says his coach BJ Flores.

Flores, the trainer of internet sensation Paul, has shown increasing confidence in his fighter ahead of Sunday's bout with Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

For a coach whose motto is to "not talk the loudest" and instead "show up when it's time to show up," the latest comments from Team Paul suggest that something has gone well in their camp.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Flores said Jake Paul will be "demolishing" Tommy Fury when they finally get into the ring together.

He said: "Tommy's got some really good attributes. He's got hand speed and he's been around the boxing ring for a long time, but I feel like he's in with just a better athlete.

"Jake punches harder, he's smarter, has a higher boxing IQ and I feel like he does a lot of things that will give Tommy a lot of problems."

Flores has promised a "new Jake Paul" will show up on Sunday, who will display "a lot of those new tools and new things we've been working on".

The 43-year-old trainer added: "We're [stopping] this guy ... inside three rounds."

'Fury's going to feel the pressure'

The current WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury has jokingly warned his younger half-brother Tommy that he can stay in Saudi Arabia and change their famous surname if he loses to Jake Paul.

Flores believes the comments from the heavyweight champion have put Fury in "a very tough spot".

He said: "Tyson is a very smart boxing guy, he knows boxing very well and for him to say that, I feel like it's put a lot of pressure on Tommy.

"He's never fought in front of the type of crowds that Jake has multiple times. He's never headlined in front of 20,000 people. He's never been the main event on a pay-per-view card or had a main spotlight fight."

Flores added: "I don't care what Tommy says, 'no pressure' whatever, he's going to feel it on fight week."

'KSI says a lot of things'

After Paul's fight with Fury, the attention will move closer to Jake Paul taking on KSI, an anticipated clash on the influencer boxing scene.

KSI lines up alongside Paul as one of the most prominent YouTube stars turned boxers.

KSI has called for a fight with Paul at the end of this year and negotiations are reportedly under way. Both fighters appear keen to finally settle their feud, which has been bubbling now for years.

Flores doesn't know if that clash will be happening this year. "I have no idea," he said. "I'm not sure."

He added: "KSI says a lot of things, but I think what he says and what he actually does are two different things."

Flores maintains that Paul is ready to fight KSI anytime though he cautions "there's a lot of room to go before KSI's ready to fight Jake".

Paul has told Sky Sports News that all his upcoming fights are just "stepping stones" for him to reach his goal - becoming a world champion.

In a controversial move the WBC has even announced that Paul will get a world ranking if he wins his fight with Tommy Fury.

While becoming a world champion is "still a way away and a lofty, lofty goal" according to Flores - a former cruiserweight world title contender himself - he will support Paul in pursuit of his world championship dream.

Flores said: "I'm behind him all the way and we're going to ride this thing out as long as it goes."