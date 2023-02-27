KSI wants Jake Paul grudge fight | 'It fills any stadium in the world!'

KSI still wants to take on Jake Paul in "the blockbuster fight of crossover boxing" with promoter Kalle Sauerland saying a clash between the YouTubers "would fill any stadium in the world."

Paul suffered a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night but did knock his opponent down in the eighth and final round.

KSI's promoter Sauerland, of Wasserman Boxing, told Sky Sports that he has "no reason" to believe Paul does not want to face KSI and expects the two to meet this year.

Londoner KSI beat Jake's brother Logan in a six-round professional bout in Los Angeles in November 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight, Johnny Nelson says that boxing 'needs to move with the times' and that 'boxers can learn from YouTubers'

Sauerland said of a potential KSI-Jake Paul clash: "Regardless of [Sunday night], it's still the blockbuster fight of crossover boxing.

"It's a fight I expect to take place. We've been in discussions before Sunday and we'll see what happens now with the situation of the rematch.

"But KSI and our side have made it very clear we want that fight and I have no reason to believe that Jake Paul and his team don't want that fight either.

"It's a fight that will fill any stadium in the world, and a fight that I do believe will happen this year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury gives his reaction to the fight between brother Tommy Fury and Jake Paul, with the WBC heavyweight world champion keen for a rematch

Speaking after his split-decision loss to Fury, Jake Paul said: "I have a lot of room to grow and improve and that is what I will be doing.

"I think after tonight you are going to see everyone on the internet saying 'the first time he fought a pro boxer and he lost, blah, blah, blah' and I get that.

"But I have definitely beat really tough opponents in a short amount of time and I am going to get back into the gym and continue to work on my craft and the sport of boxing."