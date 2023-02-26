Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul but has to rise from the canvas to win split-decision victory in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury prevailed in a close eight-rounder as he beat Jake Paul on a split decision in Saudi Arabia.

Fury boxed better overall, gauging the distance between them to land his jabs and catching Paul with right-hand counters.

But Fury had to rise from a knockdown in the last round, when he stepped fully on to a solid Paul left hand.

Paul has disrupted the world of boxing, leveraging his social media profile to build a career in the sport.

His progress through boxing, though, has been utterly unorthodox. He boxed another influencer, a basketball player, before beating a succession of MMA fighters, although that did include ageing great Anderson Silva.

But against Tommy Fury, Paul was trying to prove himself against his first opponent with a boxing background, albeit a boxer who is better known for his appearance on reality television, and for being the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Both men are relative novices in professional boxing and began with understandable nerves. They pawed with jabs but Fury was first to land his lead left.

He took heart from that and began to gallop forward, charging into clinches at first.

But it was Fury who began to take the measure of his opponent and settle more quickly into the bout.

He countered Paul coming in, landing solid right crosses and worrying him with his jab.

Fury appeared to pick up rounds but Paul kept driving himself forward and did tag him with solid left hooks.

The bout was marred by clinches and both had a point deducted by the referee, Paul for hitting the back of the head and Fury for holding.

Paul did show heart, marching on to the front foot and slinging punches at his opponent when he could.

He tightened the contest up when he scored that knockdown in the last round.

One judge scored the bout in Paul's favour, making it 75-74, but the other two both had it for Fury, each scoring 76-73.

Fury declared afterwards: "For the past two-and-a-half years, this is all that's consumed my life. Tonight I made my own legacy - I am Tommy Fury.

"I had a dream I would win, people doubted me, but everyone can take note now.

"I had the world on me, pressure on my shoulders and I came through.

"This is a world title fight to me, this is my destiny, my fate."