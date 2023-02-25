Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia confirm fight for April 22 in Las Vegas as pair put their unbeaten records on the line

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have finally announced their long awaited showdown in Las Vegas on April 22.

After months of prolonged negotiations, two of the most exciting talents in American boxing will share the ring as they put their unbeaten records and proud reputations at stake.

The venue for the fight in Vegas is still to be confirmed, with the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena being considered, although organisers have explored the possibility of bringing it to Allegiant Stadium, the home of NFL franchise the Las Vegas Raiders.

Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, will meet at a contracted catch weight of 136 pounds for their 12-round, non-title fight. Davis has won 26 of of his 28 fights by knockout, while Garcia has 19 stoppages in his 23 wins.

The duo were set to take interim bouts before they fought, but only Davis pressed ahead with that plan as he defeated Hector Luis Garcia by ninth-round technical knockout in Washington on January 7.

Garcia was linked with a fight against Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta, but he ultimately decided to skip that bout in favour of heading straight into the Davis fight.

In his last fight, Garcia knocked out Javier Fortuna in the sixth round, flooring the Dominican southpaw on three occasions before forcing the stoppage in Los Angeles on July 15.