Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia confirm fight for April 22 in Las Vegas as pair put their unbeaten records on the line

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet at a contracted catch weight of 136 pounds for their 12-round, non-title fight; venue for the fight on April 22 in Las Vegas is still to be determined, with the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena on the shortlist of locations

Saturday 25 February 2023 09:31, UK

FILE - Gervonta Davis poses for photographs after a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout against Rolando Romero early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, to charges stemming from a November 2020 hit and run that left four people injured, officials said. His case was scheduled for trial, but Davis entered a guilty plea instead. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5.. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Image: WBA world lightweight champion Gervonta Davis will put his undefeated record on the line against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on April 22

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have finally announced their long awaited showdown in Las Vegas on April 22.

After months of prolonged negotiations, two of the most exciting talents in American boxing will share the ring as they put their unbeaten records and proud reputations at stake.

The venue for the fight in Vegas is still to be confirmed, with the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena being considered, although organisers have explored the possibility of bringing it to Allegiant Stadium, the home of NFL franchise the Las Vegas Raiders.

Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, will meet at a contracted catch weight of 136 pounds for their 12-round, non-title fight. Davis has won 26 of of his 28 fights by knockout, while Garcia has 19 stoppages in his 23 wins.

The duo were set to take interim bouts before they fought, but only Davis pressed ahead with that plan as he defeated Hector Luis Garcia by ninth-round technical knockout in Washington on January 7.

Garcia was linked with a fight against Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta, but he ultimately decided to skip that bout in favour of heading straight into the Davis fight.

In his last fight, Garcia knocked out Javier Fortuna in the sixth round, flooring the Dominican southpaw on three occasions before forcing the stoppage in Los Angeles on July 15.

