Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers: Last-ditch tickets sales amid reports of empty seats at O2

Fans were being offered heavily discounted tickets to Floyd Mayweather Jr's exhibition against Aaron Chalmers just hours before the bout on Saturday night amid reports of empty seats at the O2 Arena.

One ticket-selling agency contacted subscribers on the evening of the fight to offer tickets for the price of just a £4.95 booking fee.

Sky Sports contacted the O2 regarding the event's ticket sales.

Mayweather was making his UK debut in what marked his latest exhibition fight, the boxing great following up previous contests against the likes of Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji by taking on former Geordie Shore reality TV star Chalmers.

The American had travelled across from the states accompanied by a sizeable entourage, prompting jokes on social media their presence could help fill the empty seats in London.

It proved another routine outing for the retired undefeated world champion as he cruised through eight rounds with ease, with Chalmers admitting the opportunity was "one to tell the grandkids about!".

Mayweather meanwhile paid tribute to the support he has received since arriving in the UK.

"I would like to thank all the fans in the UK," said Mayweather. "The fans are unbelievable.

"This guy is tough as nails, we had a chance to come together. I came to entertain the people and I'm glad I came.

"I have a lot of experience. He has to continue to work hard and believe in himself. He's got a tough chin - anything is possible."