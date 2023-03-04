‘KSI vs Jake Paul has to happen.’ Coach Alexis Demetriades predicts 'a £100m fight. It's enormous'

KSI believes he would stop either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

Alexis Demetriades - who's been coaching KSI since 2019 - has revealed the YouTube star phoned him straight after the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight and told him he "wants to sleep both of them and that he could do it easily".

Demetriades told Sky Sports News: "I actually 100% agree with him.

Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won last weekend's eight-round fight against internet sensation Jake Paul. The split decision loss was the the first defeat in Paul's boxing career.

Demetriades - the head coach at combat sports gym London Shootfighters - said: "Both Tommy and Jake were very tired, and the volume and the power punch volume wasn't that high.

"KSI's got a lot of power in both of his hands and has improved massively with it. He's not one-dimensional or a one-handed fighter as some of these guys are."

He added: "I have no doubt in my mind that KSI would put Jake Paul and Tommy Fury to sleep."

'KSI has the dog in him'

While Demetriades admits that Fury is technically a better boxer than his fighter, he believes KSI's attributes of "having a good chin, power and cardio are hard work for Tommy Fury".

He said: "KSI punches very, very hard, so if he catches Tommy, which he would, he's 100% sleeping him.

"From what I've seen in the gym, KSI is knocking out professional fighters, good level boxers, national level guys, well known guys in the scene. He knocks them out.

"KSI has the dog in him."

He added: "KSI is absolutely one of the hardest workers I know, and I've trained heavyweight champions of the world. KSI's in that bracket, he works just as hard as those guys.

"We're doing double sessions on days where people should be in bed.

"Professional fighters do a session then they go home, but he [KSI] does the same session and then goes to work. It's actually impressive and I understand now why he's at where he's at."

'KSI's next opponent will give him a test'

Demetriades has promised that Team KSI "will step up a level" for his next fight and are actively searching for someone "that will give us a test and give KSI those rounds and that look of being in a competitive fight".

While he could not share any names of potential opponents, he confirmed that it would be a professional boxer who is rated and undefeated.

He admits that Jake Paul's opponents have given them motivation to level up "enormously", but added: "From a fighting point of view, it's difficult because you've got a certain amount of schooling you have to do before you step in the ring with guys that are legit killers, so you have to make sure you do the right stepping stones.

"I think Jake Paul went up a level in class and got found out with Tommy Fury. There was a hole there that hadn't been filled and I think he fell in it."

'KSI vs Jake Paul has to happen'

The KSI-Jake Paul clash would likely be the biggest fight in influencer boxing and could take place in December.

"KSI vs Jake Paul has to happen. If you're realistic about it, it's a £100m fight. It's enormous", Demetriades said.

The stylistic match up between Paul and KSI makes him believe it "will be a super-interesting fight".

"Jake's going to be looking for that one big punch because he's got a bit more patience and KSI's got a bit more intensity so will be looking to get that stoppage."

He added: "If it doesn't happen at the end of the year, it's going to be because of the Jake Paul team. It won't be because of us. We've signed off arenas, so we want that fight."