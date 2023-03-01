 Skip to content

John Fury calls for Jake Paul to ‘honour deal’ | ‘Moment of truth - pay up!’

Before his fight with Tommy Fury, Jake Paul offered him a 'double or nothing' bet; John Fury, the father and trainer of Tommy Fury, now wants Paul to "pay up" after the two shook hands on it at a pre-fight press conference

Wednesday 1 March 2023 17:42, UK

Following the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight, Johnny Nelson says that boxing 'needs to move with the times' and that 'boxers can learn from YouTubers'.

John Fury, the father and trainer of Tommy Fury, has called for Jake Paul to “pay up” after a pre-fight bet.

At the final press conference before their eight-round bout last weekend Paul offered Fury a 'double or nothing' deal.

He suggested that if Fury agreed to take nothing if he lost the fight, he would pay him double if he won.

Tyson Fury gives his reaction to the fight between brother Tommy Fury and Jake Paul, with the WBC heavyweight world champion keen for a rematch.

The two shook hands on that bet, though it does not appear that a contract of any sort was signed by both parties.

It was Paul who lost Sunday night's bout on a split decision and, on Wednesday, John Fury, the father and trainer of Tommy Fury, called for the YouTube star to "honour that deal".

Speaking on social media, John Fury sent a message to Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury react to their bout in Saudi Arabia, which saw Fury come out victorious with a split decision.

"Moment of truth," he declared. "Again I say it, you lost the fight, we had a deal in front of millions of people worldwide. I expect you to honour that deal. You owe us some money."

He didn't want to be diverted by discussions over a contract. "We were over there to do a job. We did it and I'm sure you'll be a great guy and honour what you've done," John Fury said.

"Pay up!"

