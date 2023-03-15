Joshua Buatsi unveiled as BOXXER's new signing and will reveal new plans in press conference - watch live stream

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Joshua Buatsi press conference from BOXPARK Croydon

This stream has now ended.

Joshua Buatsi will reveal his exciting new plans after signing a long-term deal with BOXXER - and you can watch his press conference on a live stream.

Buatsi has signed an exclusive multi-fight, multi-year agreement with BOXXER, with his fights to be screened exclusively live on Sky Sports, and he will return to action in Birmingham on May 6.

Unbeaten in 16 professional fights, Buatsi has risen to No 1 in the WBA's world rankings and is pushing for his shot at championship honours.

An electric performer in the ring, Buatsi's last fight was a triumph over London light-heavyweight rival Craig Richards.

Croydon's Buatsi, who is an explosive puncher with an aggressive fighting style, has won 13 of 16 pro bouts inside the distance.

A big last-round finish saw him beat Ricards Bolotniks. Other seasoned international opponents like Marko Calic, Ryan Ford and Marco Antonio Periban could not reach the final bell when they shared the ring with the Londoner.

Buatsi won the British light-heavyweight title in 2019 when he blasted through Liam Conroy and he is on the cusp of more high-profile title fights.