Oleksandr Usyk tells Tyson Fury the 'clock is ticking' for him to agree to undisputed heavyweight title fight

Oleksandr Usyk has tweeted "the clock is ticking" for Tyson Fury to agree to an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the two.

The targeted date for the fight is April 29, with Usyk's team adamant the terms they have agreed to will only be valid for a contest on that date.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Usyk posted: "The points for agreement were sent to Fury's side. The deadline is set. The clock is ticking.

"The ball is on #Greedybelly's side now. We did everything in our power to make it happen."

On Tuesday night, Fury had appeared to confirm a fight was on in an Instagram video, saying April 29 is "definitely a worker", but Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, expressed his frustration with delays confirming the fight.

Krassyuk said he "would be surprised" if the fight went ahead in April, claiming the British star is "pretending" to train.

"We've been negotiating for so many months," he said. "We went through all the small issues, bigger issues, large issues whatever.

"So it's all done already. It's been done actually several weeks ago. But the one thing that was pending was Tyson's consent, which is still pending. Though he claims he's ready and pretends he's training.

"It doesn't look convincing but it's still the case."

Fury, in a video posted to his Instagram accounts on Tuesday night, had said: "Hi guys, as fun as it's been over the last few days terrorising Usyk and his team, tomorrow I'm going to knuckle down into training camp, and I'll be doing a blackout as I always do on social media.

"Nav (Salimian) will be running my Instagram account, keeping you all updated on my training progress, and how everything is going.

"April 29 is definitely a worker, I will see you all on the night.

"Tune in, or be there or be square. This is the biggest event in British boxing history, the fight of the century.

"Two undefeated world heavyweight champions throwing down to see who is No 1 in the division: the undisputed world heavyweight championship on the line.

"Peace out, good training to Usyk, may the best man win."