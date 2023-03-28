Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko undisputed world title fight confirmed for Las Vegas on May 20, live on Sky Sports

Devin Haney will defend his undisputed world lightweight titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko in a massive Las Vegas fight on May 20, live on Sky Sports.

Haney's WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts and unbeaten record are at stake against Lomachenko, who has responded with three victories since his reign as unified champion was ended by Teofimo Lopez in 2020.

A rematch against George Kambosos Jnr resulted in another masterful victory for Haney, who repeated a unanimous decision win, but Lomachenko should provide the sternest test of the American star's career at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"Lomachenko is a good fighter and future Hall of Fame candidate," Haney said. "I take nothing away from him or what he has done in the sport of boxing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lomachenko sharpened his skills in a points victory over Jamaine Ortiz

"Although he didn't give me a shot when I challenged him in 2019, I won't be petty. This is the fight the fans really want, and I made it happen. I've gotten two times better since the Kambosos rematch, and believe it or not, the better my opponent is, the better I perform.

"I can't wait for this fight. I know Lomachenko has an extremely high boxing IQ, and I will show the world on May 20 that I'm the best fighter on the planet. I'm ready to defend my undisputed title in devastating fashion."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haney punished George Kambosos Jr as their rematch ended in a one-sided points win

Lomachenko was considered one of the world's elite fighters before he suffered a shock points loss to Lopez in Las Vegas.

But the Ukrainian southpaw returned with a ruthless stoppage of Masayoshi Nakatani and then added two dominant points victories over Richard Commey and Jamaine Ortiz to sharpen his skills for Haney.

Lomachenko said, "My goal is to become the undisputed lightweight champion, and Devin Haney is the man with the belts. I respect his boxing IQ and am excited for this challenge."

Haney holds a perfect 29-fight record, including wins over respected veteran Jorge Linares and skilful Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa, although a triumph over Lomachenko will take his growing reputation to a new high.

"Devin Haney is the sport's brightest young superstar, and he's taking on a tremendous challenge against one of this generation's best pound-for-pound fighters in Vasiliy Lomachenko," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. "This is what boxing is all about.

"Devin and Loma are sensational boxers, and I'm sure it will be a memorable fight."