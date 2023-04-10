Joe Joyce annoyed over Daniel Dubois getting shot at Oleksandr Usyk first | 'I'm ready to batter all these guys'

Joe Joyce could be considered the best heavyweight currently without a world title.

Joyce, a 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has looked formidable in his unbeaten run through the sport.

Now 15-0 with 14 knockout wins, he has defeated Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam.

Image: Joe Joyce is one of the world's most formidable heavyweight contenders (PA)

He's a WBO Interim title holder and will be the mandatory challenger for their full world championship, while the Transnational Boxing Rankings, an independent ratings system, considers him the third best heavyweight in the world after Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO titles holder Usyk have failed to agree an undisputed title fight. It means Usyk will move on and look to make a defence of his unified titles.

But Daniel Dubois, in line for a WBA heavyweight title shot, is the first of Usyk's mandatory challengers to be called and negotiations for that fight have now begun.

"It is annoying," Joyce told Sky Sports. "It's really annoying that Dubois is ahead in the queue, and [IBF mandatory Filip] Hrgovic as well.

"It's out of my control and unfortunate. But fortunate for Dubois to come off a devastating loss [to me] and then be before me in the selection for the [unified title shot].

"Only in boxing would this stuff happen.

"Nothing really surprises me. I'm just patient and I'll get my shot. If I just keep on beating these guys then I'll get the world title. I'm in a good position and it's exciting times. There are plenty of good fights out there.

"I will get there eventually. I'm right there, so it's a matter of time," he added.

"I've got confidence in my ability and I do deliver when I fight. It's going to be quite hard stopping me."

Joyce's next fight will be against Zhilei Zhang on Saturday. The Chinese heavyweight was an Olympic silver medallist at Beijing in 2008 and is an experienced pro, as well as being a southpaw.

"It's definitely a risky fight," Joyce said. "He's got the power shots to watch out for. I think he'll be dangerous for the early rounds.

"I'm just in touching distance of the world title, so it's a very big risk to be fighting the likes of Zhang. But I'm also giving value for money and also it keeps me sharp so when I get that shot, I'm ready to take it with both hands.

"Especially fighting a southpaw, it's a good path to take if I want to be fighting Fury or Usyk, obviously a southpaw, and Fury's a switch-hitter.

"It's a hard fight but hopefully an enjoyable one and sets me up for Fury or Usyk."

Those are the big names Joyce will be pushing to fight next, if he is victorious this weekend.

"I've got Zhilei Zhang to beat up and then once I get past him then I can start calling out more names. I'd love to fight Fury, Usyk, [Anthony] Joshua," Joyce said. "Perhaps [Deontay] Wilder, probably last on the list!"

Deontay Wilder is renowned for his brutal punching power and is working his way back after losing his third fight to Tyson Fury.

He would be a world class opponent for Joyce.

"That just sounds like a headache," Joyce laughed. "I think he's creeping up [the ratings]. It would be a spectacular fight to watch. Not to experience getting punched by Wilder first-hand. He's looking really good in the gym.

"But I'm confident in fighting all these top guys and I'm really excited to beat them. It's a challenge and a test. I've come up the hard way, but I'm here now and I'm ready to batter all these guys.

"I'm hungry for the world title right now," the Londoner added.

"I think all the heavyweights should fight each other like the old days. Just get in there."