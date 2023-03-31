Oleksandr Usyk's team working on Daniel Dubois title defence with London and Manchester possible venues

Oleksandr Usyk's team say they are in discussions over a potential title defence against mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois after the collapse of the Ukrainian's undisputed heavyweight showdown against Tyson Fury.

It emerged last week that Usyk and Fury had failed to reach an agreement ahead of their proposed fight date of April 29 at Wembley, seemingly paving the way for Dubois to take his shot as the next man up in the WBA rankings.

Alex Krassyuk, the promoter of WBA, IBF and WBO champion Usyk, has criticised Fury for his role in the fight breaking down.

"You face the other contradiction in the champion himself, the team considers him RTG - random thought generator," Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

"It means he comes up with retirement, then he comes up with 20 fights a year, then he comes up with fighting for no money, donating everything, and then he comes back.

"It looks a bit awkward and a bit random."

Joe Joyce has since emerged as a possible next opponent for Fury should he overcome Olympic silver medallist Zhilei Zhang on April 15 in London.

Dubois is meanwhile seeking to establish himself among the top heavyweights in the world and awaits as the most obvious next step for Uysk, while Filip Hrgovic's name has also been thrown into the mix as the mandatory to the IBF crown.

"The closest opportunity for Usyk is the WBA mandatory so it's Daniel Dubois," Krassyuk explained.

"Yesterday I had a meeting with George Warren to discuss what we're going to do and what we're able to do.

"We're now working out opportunities and London or Manchester are one of the options we're working on. Maybe if we can find a solution we can make it in the UK."