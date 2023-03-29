Anthony Joshua on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: 'It's just a shambles'

Anthony Joshua went head-to-head with next opponent Jermaine Franklin at their final press conference on Thursday.

Joshua is hunting for his first win since 2020. After two consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, he fights America's Franklin determined to secure his 25th career win.

While there is that additional pressure on Joshua to win this fight, his bout with Franklin is also an opportunity.

If he comes through it, the UK star will be in the frame for another world title fight, especially as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the two rival heavyweight champions, have failed to agree to an undisputed championship contest.

Image: Anthony Joshua is returning to action with a new trainer after last year's loss to Oleksandr Usyk

"Looking at the champions, it's just a shambles," Joshua said. "I can't believe no fights have been made at the championship level."

"It's for me to do my job on Saturday," he continued. "From round one to round 12, I'm prepared for a 12 rounder, but I do believe in my ability, my counter-punching and all that to put a dent in Jermaine.

"I think we'll see blood."

Joshua's confidence rang through and he insists that with new trainer Derrick James with him for this camp and this fight he has found what he's been looking for.

"I took myself away to disconnect and all the questions I've been asking myself, the answers came," Joshua said.

"I respect Derrick fully and I trust everything he's saying," he added. "The knowledge he spits is phenomenal.

"The physical work's done. It's all about the knowledge. That's where you've got to train your mind. Derrick is up there with one of the best people I've spoken to about boxing.

"I'm looking forward to showing him he hasn't wasted his time by taking on this project."

Franklin is coming off a loss himself but put in a battling performance against Dillian Whyte in his latest bout, when he was edged out on a majority decision.

He is hoping to upset Joshua in London on Saturday.

Image: Joshua faces off with Franklin ahead of Saturday's bout

"I win by any means necessary. If we can get the knockout, that's what we're going for," Franklin said. "We had more time to prepare for this fight, I'm more ready.

"My confidence is always great. I think you're in the wrong business if you don't truly believe in yourself.

"I believe my hand's getting raised at the end of the fight."

The American though is a significant underdog. "It's going to be a good fight because he's up against a real one," Joshua warned. "I put in the work.

"I'm going to go out there and get the job done in good fashion.

"It's big, it's massive, it's a big fight for me for sure. I respect my opponent fully."

But he added: "We're here to rock and roll."