Lauren Price could fight for a world title this year | She can go to Claressa Shields' level, says Ben Shalom

Lauren Price is only three bouts into her professional career but she could fight for a world title before the end of 2023, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Wales' Price starred in Britain's hugely successful Olympic team at the Tokyo Games when she won the middleweight gold medal.

That was the culmination of an astonishing amateur career in which Price not only won the Olympics but also the World Championships, the Commonwealth and European Games, in addition to also picking up World bronze, Commonwealth bronze and three other European bronze medals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price says there are still things to work on after a convincing win against Naomi Mannes.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom is convinced that Price can replicate her stellar amateur track record in the professional sport.

He points out that after two professional bouts, Price boxed her first eight-rounder against a former European title challenger, the then 6-1 Naomi Mannes in Paris - "a real tough ask in her third fight" but one which Price won clearly on points.

"The only way we're going to see the best Lauren Price develop is if she's put under pressure and put into situations that may be testing her a little bit early. But I think it will pay dividends," Shalom told Sky Sports.

He intends to maintain that ambition with Price's matchmaking. "She is going to move very quickly," Shalom said.

Image: Price shows her class against Mannes in Paris

"You look back to when Claressa Shields turned over and she was fighting Franchon Crews in her first professional fight. So it's been done before. We think Lauren can go to that level and we need to prove that with tough fights.

"Because of her pedigree, because of how good she is, we really believe that she is out of this world so she needs to take fights that other fighters would never take."

Price's next fight will be on the Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien undercard in Birmingham on May 6, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Olympic gold medallist Price will continue to develop as a pro

She's following a path that could lead her to a world title fight before the end of 2023.

"I think it's going to be great timing for Lauren. I think by the end of this year it's going to all open up and she can fight for world titles. It's exciting," Shalom said.

"I think she wants to do things that maybe only Claressa has done before and other fighters haven't done before. She wants to move through the weights and become a multi-weight world champion. This is the start.

"It bodes well for those world titles that hopefully come sooner rather than later."