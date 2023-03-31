Harlem Eubank on Adam Azim, Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez: 'It'll make for some great match-ups'

Harlem Eubank knows he is a marked man.

Traditionally boxers with famous surnames get fast-tracked to title fights, bigger fight purses and main event slots due to their already-established profile.

However, with those perks comes added pressure. Harlem Eubank, the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, recognised this pattern early on in his career and is no stranger to his opponents attempting to take it all away from him before he has reached the top.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player See how Adam Azim beat Santos Reyes by unanimous decision to extend his unbeaten run to 8-0

"Anyone that comes to fight me is fighting for more than the regular win. It's a way bigger fight for them and more rewards in terms of upsetting the odds and taking the Eubank name on their record," he told Sky Sports.

"That's what makes it entertaining for people to watch."

The super-lightweight is undefeated in 16 fights and boxes new opponent Miguel Antin next on Friday night at York Hall in London.

"When I fight I want to impress, and I feel like my style is always exciting to watch and I think I'm going to deliver a special performance on March 31," he said.

"I've prepared diligently and I've been living the life for a lot of years and I think that's going to play a factor and it's going to show out when I perform against these guys that are coming to take all that from me. I feel like I'm well equipped to put on a special performance."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After beating Santos Reyes by unanimous decision, Adam Azim says the Nicaraguan was a tough opponent to face

With a high-profile name in British boxing, Eubank has to deal with a heightened level of expectation.

"Pressure is something you should run towards. It means there's more reward, more excitement, more of everything we admire about champions of the sport," he said.

"There is a lot of pressure. If your name is in people's mouths, if you're doing well, there's always more pressure for people to come and derail that.

"But this is what we're in the sport for. This is what we prepare for, what we train hard for. That's what we're working for, too, to receive that pressure and carry it on our shoulders."

Adam Azim is another super-lightweight fast gaining attention. Azim is moving himself into contention for a big year in 2023. Now 8-0, he is coming off his first 10-round win last month that got people talking about his ceiling in the division.

Eubank said: "I think as the fights get high level, you can't necessarily get rid of the guys explosively, as they get more experienced down the line. I think he's still impressive. I think them type of performances like the last one are good learning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim lands a clean right hand on Santos Reyes in the second round that sees the Nicaraguan on the floor

"[You need] learning fights to realise sometimes you have to go to different parts of your game to get the victory. So I don't see a need for them to rush him."

Azim, however, is already in the WBA world rankings at No 14. He wants to fight for the European title this year. That could put him on a collision course with Eubank.

"I think he's a very talented kid," Eubank said. "Whenever he's ready for that level I guess they'll take it and it all depends on when the times align. So who knows?"

Eubank wants to work his own way to a world title fight and the potential Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez clash for the WBO championship is of particular interest to him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor has branded Teofimo Lopez as a 'clown' and believes he 'looked past' Sandor Martin ahead of his split-decision win in New York

"I think it depends on which Josh Taylor shows up. We've seen what he can do in the past and some of the victories he's obtained and some of the opponents he's overcome. The last fight [against Jack Catterall] was a little bit lacklustre," he said.

"There's some big fights on the horizon there and they're definitely the type of fights I am preparing for and fights I dreamed about coming into the sport. It's a very exciting division and I'm looking forward to getting the fights and the performances in this year that set up those type of fights.

"That's what people remember. That's what captures the imagination of the fans. And I think it's great to be in a division that's packed with such fighters and personalities that it's going to make for some great match-ups down the line."