Lauren Price braced for 'in your face' Kirstie Bavington in Saturday's historic title fight

Lauren Price and Kirstie Bavington will make history when they fight on Saturday.

They will contest the inaugural British women's welterweight championship when they fight over 10 rounds at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports.

Price knows that the aggressive Bavington will be going all out to win, especially as they're fighting in her hometown.

"I know she's going to be game. Looking at her last fight, she comes out for the first three, four rounds, she has a go. She's in your face and trying to rough you up," Price told Sky Sports.

"But it's down to me to stand my ground and not allow her to do that."

"I know she's going to be up for it. She's boxing in Birmingham, she's from Birmingham. She's going to have support with her, nothing which I haven't experience before, going halfway across the world," continued Price, a stellar amateur who won Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth gold medals.

"For example, in the Commonwealth Games, boxing Australia in the final and everyone booing you and stuff like that. I'll have a few from Wales as well coming up.

"It's a complete honour for both of us, for Kirstie as well, for the pair of us to be the first ever to box for it. Something to add to my list."

The historic nature of the moment won't be lost on either of them. But it is coming early in Price's professional career. It will only be the Olympic champion's fourth pro fight, and she's only had one eight rounder before, last time out against Naomi Mannes.

"The way Karriss [Artingstall, her partner] and me train in camp, fitness I don't think is ever going to be a question," Price said. "I've prepared well. With Rob [McCracken] behind me as well, teaching me, when I'm sparring he's talking me through what to do.

"I know it's a different game but amateur-wise I've come across all different styles and dealt with that.

"I'm more than confident that I'll get the job done."

Bavington though has a different style compared to her last opponent and is expected to be much more aggressive.

"She likes to pressure. She's come forward," Price said. "I've watched her previous fight against Kandi Wyatt and there are openings there.

"I've watched her fight Sandy Ryan and at times it does look a bit messy but I think that's just [Bavington's] style. She can kind of get on top [of you]. But it's down to me to keep my cool, be calm and be collected and just concentrate on what I'm good at.

"That's what I want anyway. When someone's coming at you there's more gaps and more opportunities and I can pick my shots and as the fight goes on, it'll be interesting.

"I believe as the rounds go on there'll be more openings and I can step up as well."

She is stepping up against a former European champion and more experienced pro in Bavington. But Price is convinced that she will be successful and make a little bit more of her own history.

Her partner, fellow Olympic medallist Artingstall, is just as confident.

"She's a trailblazer," Artingstall said of Price. "She just continues to keep knocking these doors down and making history.

"She won gold in everything in the amateurs; Olympic gold, World gold, you name it. First Welsh Olympic boxing champion and now she's done it again in the pro ranks, in just her fourth fight she's going for the British title.

"Couldn't be more proud and excited for her."

