Ben Whittaker returns after layoff to topple Jordan Grant with dazzling knockout win

Ben Whittaker made a stunning return as he beat "The Game" Jordan Grant at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on the Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien undercard.

The Olympic silver medallist is just two bouts into his professional career but, having to rehab a shoulder injury, he hasn't been able to box since August.

So he made the most of his return.

The dancing figure of Whittaker was silhouetted at the top of the ramp before he processed into the arena, kitted out in Naseem Hamed-esque leopard print robe and shorts.

He milked every moment of it, standing on the ring apron to applause and as the MC announced him, he stood in the centre of the ring with his hands on his hips.

Hamilton's Grant just had to wait.

At the first bell Whittaker started quick. He jabbed and Grant moved off.

Image: Whittaker hurts Grant with his left hook (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Grant swung a right at him but already Whittaker had time and room to showboat. He skipped out and looked to the crowd. At one point he hopped forwards to Grant on one leg.

But Whittaker also slammed his right cross down. He drove it through again just as Grant punched at him. He feinted his right and snapped a left hook in.

He stepped back as Grant lunged at him and his left hook countered.

In the second round Whittaker brought in more punishing shots. He set up a hurtful left hook that slapped into Grant's side.

A straight one-two combination with savage speed suddenly dropped the Scotsman. Whittaker went after him, landing repeated left hooks before a following with another cross.

Grant made it through the second round but mere moments into the third with a single left hook, Whittaker swiped that punch across the Scotsman's jaw, sending Grant tottering across the ring until he crumpled to the canvas.

Image: Whittaker stopped Grant 13 seconds into the third round.

He could not continue.

After 13 seconds of the round it was over, and Whittaker is back.

Tyler Denny edged out Macaulay McGowan, taking a split decision after an exciting 10 rounds.

Manchester's McGowan was so unfortunate to be held to just a draw in Paris in his last bout. He went straight into another hard bout with Tyler Denny, the seasoned English champion (that belt was not on the line in this bout though the little known vacant EEU middleweight strap was on offer).

McGowan began boxing brightly in the opening rounds. But Denny is a tough, clever southpaw. A shot dug to the body gave McGowan pause.

At the end of the third round Denny slugged McGowan back with an offensive burst. He took the ascendancy in the next round too and looked increasing dangerous.

A clash of heads opened up a bad cut by McGowan's left eye in the sixth round.

Image: McGowan attacks Denny

However McGowan refused to unravel. He found the punches he needed and pressed on. He worked hooks, caught Denny and kept his own gloves, sensibly, high.

In the eighth round he even had Denny hurt. The Rowley Regis man tottered forward, looking to hold McGowan and the Mancunian took the invitation to attack Denny with venom.

But in the last round he stepped on to a flush left cross. Denny took heart from that and steadied himself in the bout. They finished a fine contest trading, with McGowan paying him back with a cross himself.

It could not wrest the decision his way. One judge scored it 97-93 to McGowan but the other two both scored for Denny 96-94.

Sean McComb scored a big win over Kaisee Benjamin in the latter's hometown.

Belfast's McComb came into the bout with the WBO's European belt and a No 15 world ranking with that sanctioning body. He repelled Benjamin with a unanimous decision win, 97-94, 97 93 and 96-95.

McComb showed his range, starting off with a display of his skill before going toe-to-to with Birmingham's always determined Benjamin in the closing rounds of the contest.

Benjamin began fast, coming out southpaw to put pressure on McComb before reverting to his usual orthodox stance.

But McComb took the measure of him, using quality movement in the first half of the 10-round bout. He brought Benjamin on to his shots, lancing in his left cross and cracking through the lead right when the Birmingham man shaped to throw.

Countering with expert combinations he marked up Benjamin.

But in the closing rounds of the fight Benjamin, staying on the front foot, dragged McComb into close quarter exchanges.

They slugged shots into each other, Benjamin striking the body well.

In the last round Benjamin slammed a right hook into the side of McComb's head with an audible bang.

McComb wilted forward. He looked hurt, just for a moment it seemed like he might drop.

But he held his footing. McComb saw out the round and was took an impressive unanimous win.

Shakan Pitters, the towering former British light-heavyweight champion, handled Joel McIntyre to take an 80-72 points victory over eight rounds.

McIntyre was competitive at times in the bout, opening the contest by landing his left hook and slugging his right cross into Pitters when he could.

But the effective bursts of work came from the tall Birmingham man, who opened up with intent in the fourth round.

Pitters popped out jabs that let him screw in rights which sapped McIntyre and closed him out of the contest.

After a contentious loss to Jimmy First last year, Cori Gibbs had his revenge when he won their rematch.

Image: Gibbs lands a flush southpaw cross (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Their first bout was marred by Gibbs' gumshield tumbling out repeatedly. There was no such mishaps second time around and the Birmingham southpaw put in a professional display to outbox the always game Jimmy "the Fist".

Gibbs took their eight-round on point, winning 78-74. "Very satisfying. He was a tough kid," Gibbs said. "I'm glad to get that win and move on to bigger things now.

"I'm a comfortable lightweight so I want titles next."

Popular Leamington ticket-seller Danny Quartermaine won an entertaining opener. Christian Lopez Flores fired punches back at him with gusto. But Quartermaine turned him back in the third round, dropping the Mexican twice.

He put him down a third time in the fourth and, with just two seconds left in their bout, Flores was stopped.

The Mexican has fought a long sequence of UK prospects, but Quartermaine was the first to stop him.

