Lauren Price vs Kirstie Bavington: Welsh fighter vows to bring new British belt home for inspirational grandmother

Lauren Price and Kirstie Bavington saw exactly what they're fighting for.

The new women's British title belt that they will box for on Saturday night was unveiled this week.

Bavington and Price will fight to win a place in history as the first professional British champion in women's boxing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price is looking forward to making more history as she faces Kirstie Bavington for the inaugural British Female Welterweight Championship.

"It's a beautiful-looking belt," Price said after seeing the new strap.

"Us two together boxing, making history," she told Sky Sports. "It's pretty special and it's a great honour to be put forward for it and that's why I want to grab onto my first title."

It's her first professional title fight. But Price was one of the most highly decorated amateur boxers to come out of the UK. She won European, Commonwealth and World gold medals, as well as most famously the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"It's my fourth professional fight, my first big title, first 10-rounder," she said of the Bavington clash. "So putting that all in, it's going to be a good night.

"I'm Welsh but obviously I'm British as well and for me, even going to the Olympics wearing that lion on my chest, having 'GBR' on my back, that's always been a proud moment for me."

The British title has even more personal significance to her. She's promised to win it and bring it home to her grandmother.

Image: Price vs Bavington is a great fight in itself.

"My grandad's not here anymore but I lived with my nan and grandad since I was three days old, and they've always supported me. My nan always said, 'Reach for the moon and if you fall, you'll land on the stars,'" she said. "That's something that's always stuck by me."

Her grandparents raised her. They've been Price's greatest supporters throughout her stellar sporting career, although her grandmother can't bring herself to watch Price fighting live.

"She doesn't watch the boxing and I said to her: 'Saturday night or Sunday, whatever day I come home, I'll be bringing the belt back to Wales, bringing the belt back for you,'" Price explained.

Her grandmother still inspires Price, writing her motivational messages ahead of all her bouts.

"She'll always text me in the morning of my fight like a massive paragraph, even though it'll take her about three hours because she's not really good with technology," Price said.

She sends cards as well and the Olympic champion keeps them with her.

"In my hotel room right now I've got basically all my 'good luck' cards. So even the ones from Tokyo, they're all lined up," Price said. "I added a new one obviously this week to wish me well and it's all about boxing for the British title.

"She mentioned the belt in her message and goes on about what I've achieved.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price says she's excited to be a part of another historic night, as she is set to take on Kirstie Bavington for the inaugural British women's welterweight championship on May 6th.

"Stuff like that I obviously take in and it's close to my heart because they're people who've been there from the start."

The fight with Bavington should be a demanding task, especially as it's coming so soon in Price's professional career.

Price has only had three pro bouts so far and just one eight rounder, while Bavington, who'll be fighting in her hometown, has had multiple title fights.

Bavington certainly believes it's too early for Price at this stage and that she'll be able to use her aggression to 'rough up' the Olympic star and exploit her lack of professional experience.

Price, though, is undaunted.

"When you look at it, it's my fourth professional fight and Kirstie really, she's not British level, she's European level because she's been there, she's been European champion," Price said.

"I've never been 10 rounds before and I know obviously a fight is different from sparring. But the life I live and the way I train, I know I'm more than fit and ready for whatever's in front of me.

"I think it's a good fight and obviously I believe in myself - and technically I believe I'm a level above."

Watch Lauren Price vs Kirstie Bavington from 7pm live on Sky Sports Action or Sky Showcase