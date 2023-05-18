Devin Haney warns: Vasiliy Lomachenko is an 'easy night' for me

Devin Haney says Vasiliy Lomachenko can be an 'easy' fight as he believes the Ukrainian star should have faced him four years ago.

The undefeated American defends his undisputed world lightweight titles against Lomachenko in Las Vegas, in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Lomachenko has dominated some of the division's top fighters since his move up to 135lbs, but his shock defeat to Teofimo Lopez and the war in Ukraine have pushed back a potential fight with Haney.

"I feel like he should have fought me four years ago. But now the time has come. It's going to be worse for him than it would have been had we fought back then," said Haney.

"On paper, this is my toughest test. But I look to make it an easy night. I look to make it as easy as possible and come out victorious."

"I have been calling for this fight for four years. But the time has finally come. I take my hat off to him. I respect everything that he's done. I respect his decision to stay and defend his country. That gave me my shot to go to Australia, so it was only right that I give him the shot as well."

"I know what he is preparing for. But at the end of the day, we're prepared for whatever he brings to the table. If he wants to make it a dirty fight, we have answers for that."

Despite Haney's emergence as an elite champion, the 35-year-old Lomachenko remains confident that he can deliver a humbling defeat.

"Camp was hard like always. But it was very motivating. It was motivating because I understand it is my last chance to become undisputed.

"So, I pushed myself in every training session. And now there are just four days left," said Lomachenko.

"He talks about the past, but It's hard to say things about the past. You can't change it. Even if you talk about it, you can't change it. Only God can change it."

"He is a high-level boxer. He understands boxing. He knows what he needs to do. He can use his reach. He can use his feet. He can create distance. But I have a lot of experience in this sport. It will be very interesting for me."

