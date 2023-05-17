Deontay Wilder would be interested in facing Oleksandr Usyk, who is yet to agree a deal with challenger Daniel Dubois

Deontay Wilder could be "interested" in fighting Oleksandr Usyk, who is yet to agree a deal for a WBA mandatory title defence against Daniel Dubois.

The Ukrainian holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts and has been unable to finalise terms for a fight against WBA mandatory challenger Dubois.

Purse bids have been ordered for next Thursday, although Wilder, ranked as the WBA's No 1 challenger, is next in line to become a replacement, if Usyk vs Dubois falls through.

Dubois suffered a knee injury while defending his WBA 'regular' belt in December as he was floored three times in the opening round before forcing a third-round stoppage of Kevin Lerena.

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "If Deontay was offered the fight against Oleksandr Usyk, of course we would be interested."

The WBA released a statement, which read: "The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered the Purse bid between heavyweight super champion Oleksandr Usyk and his mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, which will take place on May 25 in Houston, Texas."

Usyk's team remain open to negotiating an undisputed world title fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury, despite a breakdown in talks, and promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports that this fight remains the top priority.

"Undisputed is the fight we would like to have this year," said Krassyuk.

Bakole also in line to challenge Usyk

Martin Bakole, the Scotland-based Congolese contender, sits just behind Wilder in the No 2 position and has also welcomed a potential clash with Usyk.

"One hundred per cent Martin Bakole would take the Usyk fight and he would be extremely confident of winning the three titles and bringing the belts back to Scotland and Congo," his trainer Billy Nelson told Sky Sports.

"If anything falls through with Daniel Dubois and Wilder, 100 per cent Martin Bakole would take that fight."

Bakole has previously told Sky Sports that he stopped Usyk in sparring, which prompted a swift denial from the two-weight champion's camp.

But Bakole has sharpened his skills for a title fight following his ruthless third-round knockout of Ihor Shevadzutskyi last month.