Josh Taylor 'laser-focused' for Teofimo Lopez fight: 'I've learnt my lesson' from Jack Catterall scare

Josh Taylor says he is "laser-focused" for his WBO super-lightweight championship defence against Teofimo Lopez on June 10, adding he has learnt his lesson from "complacency" that crept in to his preparations for his contentious win over Jack Catterall last year.

Taylor, undefeated in 19 professional fights, beat his bitter rival Catterall in his last bout on a controversial split decision. He never lost his belts in the ring but vacated three of his four titles as he looked to make a rematch with Catterall.

The Scotsman suffered an injury earlier this year that saw the mooted bout with Catterall called off. When Lopez was called for a mandatory defence of the WBO championship, Taylor answered the challenge.

"I'm absolutely laser-focused this time," Taylor told Sky Sports. "That's the mistake I made last time, I was losing sight of what was in front of me, dropping the ball in terms of focus and motivation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor is confident he will defend his WBO super-lightweight championship when he fights Teofimo Lopez on June 10.

"No, its not an easy task but I'm definitely doing it much better this time. The last time around, I had a lack of discipline, a lack of motivation and that crept into the full performance.

"I never prepared well and, 'fail to prepare, you prepare to fail'. I almost did fail last time.

"A little bit of complacency had crept in from where I had just been, it felt like I had just climbed Mount Everest in becoming undisputed world champion and I went out and enjoyed life a bit too much, ate a bit too much food, drank a little bit too much, had a bit too much pizza.

"I definitely learned that lesson, I will not be making that mistake again."

The 32-year-old Scot added: "I feel great. I feel like I've got my feet back underneath me again... back to my old self.

"I feel brand new, reborn again! I'm firing on all cylinders and can't wait to go in a few weeks time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor says his world title defence against Teofimo Lopez will give the fans fantastic action and a lively build-up.

Taylor became the UK's first undisputed champion in the four belt era when he beat Jose Ramirez in 2021 to unify the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO titles.

He will return to the US for the first time since that triumph to box Brooklyn's Lopez at the historic Madison Square Garden in June.

Lopez was recognised as the leading lightweight in the world when he beat Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020 and unified three championship titles. He suffered an upset loss to George Kambosos and moved up a division last year, winning both of his fights, against Pedro Campa and Sandor Martin, at 140lbs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor has branded Teofimo Lopez as a 'clown' and believes he 'looked past' Sandor Martin ahead of his split decision win in New York.

Taylor is "buzzing" at the prospect of his clash with Lopez, saying: "It'll be quite exciting, that's for sure. It's fights like this that keep me excited for the game.

"Given what I've achieved in 19 fights, I need fights like this that are going to get that fire in my belly and the nervous butterflies that keeps my motivation going, my hunger going and the fire burning in my stomach.

"Boxing at Madison Square Garden where everyone dreams of boxing and I've always said that I want to box there one day.

"I'm just so buzzing to get over there and get stuck in amongst it."

Watch Chris Billam-Smith challenge Lawrence Okolie for the WBO cruiserweight title on Saturday May 27. Coverage of the night begins at 7pm on Sky Sports Action.