Frazer Clarke and Mariusz Wach weigh in for Friday's heavyweight clash | 'He's a hell of a size of a man!'

Known as 'Big Fraze' for good reason, it's a rare occasion when Frazer Clarke looks small compared to an opponent.

But the six foot six inch tall Olympic super-heavyweight had to stare upwards at the even taller Mariusz Wach when they faced off after their weigh-in at Bethnal Green's York Hall.

Wach was heavier too, 20st 11lbs 5oz to Clarke's 19st 4lbs.

"It's not very often I have to look up to someone. He's a hell of a size of a man. I've seen it before, all shapes and sizes. I'm looking forward to the fight," Clarke told Sky Sports.

"He's a big man. He's experienced. We're talking about that, but he's another fighter, another opponent, something to overcome. That's what we've got to do.

"He's a man and he bleeds and that means he gets tired. That means he weakens. This is the game.

"I'll be there at the end and my hand's being raised."

Clarke takes on Wach over 10 rounds live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Friday. It will be Clarke's first 10-rounder.

"The rounds will be good. The stoppage would be good. The win, that's the important thing," Clarke said.

"He poses a threat that's for sure."

Over eight rounds Caroline Dubois (9st 10lbs 5oz) will meet a new class of opponent in her professional career when she boxes Argentina's Yanina Lescano (9st 11lbs 5oz).

Dubois' trainer Shane McGuigan recognises that this is a key step for the young Londoner.

"These are the acid tests she needs and the ones that she has to pass," McGuigan told Sky Sports News.

"Her opponent, she's only lost twice, she's avenged one of those losses and the other one was to Estelle Mossely who was an Olympic gold medallist. That just shows you the calibre of the opponent.

"If we get a stoppage, that's an incredible statement but we're just trying to get a win first and foremost."

He continued: "I'm very, very confident. Caroline has all the ability in the world I believe she's going to be the best 135lb fighter on the planet probably in the next 12 months.

"She's got all the athleticism, power, speed, balance, head movement, all of the things that you'd be looking for.

"She just has to have the fights to go out there and prove it and deal with the occasion, deal with those step-ups. In terms of talent and ability and the way she carries herself, she's got it all."

Aaron McKenna (11st 6lbs) and Uisma Lima (11st 4lbs) put their unbeaten records on the line in their fight. The prize on offer though is a WBC International title which will help the winner advance up the middleweight rankings.

Lima and McKenna exchanged words in their face off, matching one another's intensity.

"I've got a good opponent in front of me and I'm ready to take him out of there," McKenna said. "He kind of freezes when he gets hit. I know he used to be a cage fighter. He's in a different cage now against a different animal.

"Everyone's going to know about Aaron McKenna on Friday night. Make sure you tune in.

"I'm going for the knockout," he added, "less than four rounds."

Viddal Riley (14st 2lbs) and Anees Taj (14st 4lbs) made weight for their cruiserweight rematch. "This time I'll put a proper dent in him, I'll put him to sleep," Taj said.

Riley simply answered: "Talking's over. Time to work."

Isaac Chamberlain (14st 10lbs) takes on a good international opponent in Dylan Bregeon (14st 8lbs), a former European title challenger and French national champion.

"I just can't wait for tomorrow," Chamberlain said. "I know he's going to be up for it."

He wants to make a statement to the rest of the cruiserweight division, saying: "Tomorrow, you'll see."

