Mariusz Wach warns Frazer Clarke ahead of York Hall headline clash: 'I'm not going to back down!'

Big heavyweights Frazer Clarke and Mariusz Wach will step into the spotlight on Friday when they fight at York Hall, live on Sky Sports.

They performed their public workouts in central London on Wednesday, Wach heaving punches into his trainers mitts while Clarke, a skilled Olympic bronze medallist, shadow-boxed in the sweltering heat.

Burton's Clarke didn't need to do much in the way of a workout. His camp is complete. "[Training]'s been really difficult. I've taken this fight very seriously. Mariusz Wach is a very good opponent," Clarke said.

Image: The two heavyweights pose ahead of Friday's contest (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

They went head-to-head for the first time afterwards but there was no disrespect from either man.

There didn't need to be. "This is true competition between two fighters that both want to win," Clarke said.

"He's very good at what he does, very experienced. I've got full respect for him. But I'm here to do a job."

Their heavyweight contest is scheduled for 10 rounds and Wach insisted that would play to his advantage.

"I know it's going to be a tough task but I'm here to win. I know I'm going to get hit with a few solid shots. But I'm not going to back down," the towering Pole said.

"I'm here to put on a hell of a show. I want this fight to be remembered."

Clarke replied: "Much respect to this man. He's absolutely correct there will be solid shots going in and I expect solid shots back. A competitive fight, a good fight and I hope it entertains everyone.

"If it goes the distance, it goes the distance. I take this round by round," he continued. "I'm confident in my ability and I know what I came to do.

"I want to let people know that I'm here and I mean business. I want titles."

Caroline Dubois has made no secret of her ambition. She will attempt to prove her world class credentials in a key step-up against Argentina's Yanina Lescano on Friday's show.

"I'm aiming for the top dogs. I'm not going to get there fighting nobodies and people that aren't going to push me. I'm not going to learn and I'm not going to improve," Dubois told Sky Sports News.

Lescano is well ranked with world title sanctioning bodies and gave Olympic champion Estelle Mossely a good fight. It's a significant moment then for Dubois but one the Londoner welcomes.

"When you step in the ring with someone who's up there, the only way you're going to beat them is by going above them. Hopefully she comes and brings it, which I'm sure she will," Dubois said.

"I'm ready to raise my game."

Aaron McKenna subjected fellow unbeaten fighter Uisma Lima to a tense staredown after their public workouts.

Lima, with a knockout ratio of 80 percent, might be dangerous but McKenna warned: "He's never ever shared the ring with anyone like me."

The Irishman wants to be the finisher in this fight. "I believe I will knock this guy out," McKenna said. "I've seen a few clips of his fights and he doesn't like getting hit.

"I'm going to show there's levels to this game."

Isaac Chamberlain is putting behind him the frustration of Mikael Lawal pulling out of their British cruiserweight title fight and his bout being postponed from the Bournemouth bill at the end of last month.

"It's just about keeping my professionalism," Chamberlain said. "The team that I have, they've kept me on track."

On Friday, the Londoner gets to fight in front of a home crowd against Dylan Bregeon, a former European title challenger and French national champion.

"Very, very credible," Chamberlain said. "I'm always focused, I'm always locked in and I can't wait to put on a great performance."

York Hall was also the scene of a great win for Chamberlain when, against Wadi Camacho in 2016, he won despite dislocating his shoulder.

"I still have PTSD from that fight! It's literally like a lion's den," Chamberlain said of the historic venue. "There's something special about York Hall. It'll go on forever. It's one of the legendary arenas of British boxing.

"I expect a great night of boxing. All I have to do is adapt and overcome. I've been motivated throughout the setbacks."

He final predication was simple: "Knockout."

Anees Taj has drawn Viddal Riley into a rematch, which will also take place on this York Hill bill.

Riley beat him in February but Taj insisted: "It was an inconclusive victory because of the cut."

If that last bout did leave any unanswered questions, Riley has every intention of settling the issue on Friday. "He's here again so I'm looking forward to it. After Friday, it will be conclusive," Riley promised.

"I'm just looking forward to having the most spoken about, anticipated, exciting fight on the night."

