Frazer Clarke outscores Mariusz Wach and Caroline Dubois drops and stops Yanina Lescano in key step-up victories

Frazer Clarke went 10 rounds for the first time in his professional career as he overcame Mariusz Wach at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday night.

The Olympic bronze medallist closed out a clear victory over the highly experienced Pole, working the body as he looked to break Wach down.

Clarke cracked Wach with head shots, setting up combinations and striking with crisp right crosses to the head, but the former world title challenger also tested Clarke's chin with occasional rights of his own.

Image: Clarke lands power shots but Wach proved to be a durable foe

Clarke had to work through the full distance, but was always in control even when he began to feel the pace. He won every round to take the bout 100-90 on the referee's card. But he learned a lesson in there.

Dominant Dubois impresses again

Caroline Dubois showed off her electric potential with a shutout win over Yanina Lescano.

Dubois shook up and dropped the Argentine in the fifth round. Lescano, a world ranked opponent, tucked up tightly beneath her guard in the closing rounds but still shipped some heavy punches.

While Lescano refused to go down a second time, Dubois won an 80-71 points decision.

More to follow...

