Savannah Marshall faces Franchon Crews-Dezurn on The Gloves Are Off: Easy work? That's a lie!

Savannah Marshall has prepared meticulously for her shot at Franchon Crews-Dezurn’s undisputed super-middleweight title on July 1.

She has trained hard, gone through heavy, physical sparring sessions and more. But even then Marshall wasn't ready for the American's unique approach to their head-to-head filming of The Gloves Are Off.

"There was every emotion going in that. There was singing. There were tears, there was a bit of defence. There was a bit of gratefulness," Marshall told Sky Sports afterwards. "Weird."

Crews-Dezurn didn't close out with the kind of trash-talking typically seen in boxing. Instead she memorably burst into song, in celebration of her own championship status.

The American is a unique character in boxing. Crews-Dezurn also left no doubt that she has every intention of finishing their fight in Manchester still in possession of her four title belts.

She told Marshall directly: "Savannah's a pit stop for me. Respectfully, disrespectfully. My mission is so much bigger. And if I got to walk through you, walk through hell, the UK fans, to make my heaven, it's going to happen."

Crew-Dezurn also condemned Marshall for failing to take responsibility for her loss to Claressa Shields.

"Boxing is not a team sport. You have support from your coaches. Yes, your training partner's beside you, but when it's you and I in the ring, or you and whoever in the ring, it's just you two," the American said.

"When you when you lose, you could throw the blame. When I lose, they throw me away."

Reacting to Crews-Dezurn's claim she'd be 'easy work', Marshall said: "That's a lie."

The Briton is determined to be a champion again. "I want it more than ever," she said. "I'm craving it.

"I can't walk away after that loss. I can't walk away with nothing. I want the belts. I want to be known as a champion."

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall: The Gloves are Off is released on Sunday