Charles Martin, the former champion who fought Anthony Joshua, steps in to box Jared Anderson live on Sky Sports

Former IBF champion Charles Martin has stepped in to fight rising heavyweight star Jared Anderson in the latter's hometown of Toledo, Ohio.

"I've always said I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime," Martin declared.

Anderson boxes Martin, with fearsome puncher Arslanbek Makhmudov taking on fellow unbeaten heavyweight Raphael Akpejiori on the same bill, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of the morning on Sunday July 2.

Anderson had been due to box Zhan Kossobutskiy on the show at the Huntingdon Center in Toledo but the undefeated Kazakh contender had to withdraw due to a delay in obtaining his visa.

'Prince' Charles Martin famously fought Anthony Joshua in 2016 in the Briton's first world title fight. He comes in now to save the show against Anderson, one of the most impressive heavyweight prospects in world boxing.

Anderson is unbeaten in 14 pro bouts and has finished every single one inside the distance.

In fact he has only been extended past three rounds twice in a career that began with a first-round stoppage in October 2019. From April 2021 to December 2022, he notched five consecutive second-round knockouts, including one over the normally durable Jerry Forrest.

Anderson began his 2023 campaign in April with a third-round stoppage over the previously-undefeated George Arias.

"We weren't going to let anything spoil the Toledo party," he said. "I have a new opponent, but it will be the same outcome."

Martin has gone 6-2 since the reverse to Joshua. But his run since then has included a highlight-reel stoppage over Gerald Washington. He is coming off a fourth-round knockout win over Devin Vargas in September.

"If I have to fight on less than two weeks' notice to get a big opportunity, so be it. I'm ready," Martin said.

"Since I can't get the best guys from my generation to fight me, I'll fight the best guy from the new generation.

"My goal is to become a two-time heavyweight champion. I have to beat Jared Anderson to accomplish my goal."

