Arslanbek Makhmudov on Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and more: 'My target is to destroy everyone'

Arslanbek Makhmudov believes he has an edge over Anthony Joshua.

As an amateur, he beat two international opponents who both defeated Joshua; Mihai Nistor and Mahammadrasul Majidov.

In fact, Makhmudov knocked out Nistor, the Romanian who was the first man to stop AJ.

"I'd like to fight with Joshua," Makhmudov told Sky Sports. "Maybe it gives me some advantage of course.

"It's interesting. How he lost to two opponents, I beat those two opponents, it's interesting. Already we have history. It's going to be an interesting fight."

Makhmudov is a heavyweight known for his fearsome punch-power, and for indulging on occasion in body conditioning by sledgehammer.

"He hurt me but it's normal," he laughed, disconcertingly.

Makhmudov takes on fellow unbeaten heavyweight Raphael Akpejiori on the bill in Toledo headlined by Jared Anderson versus Charles Martin, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"My goal is to do my job," Makhmudov said. "If I do my job well, a knockout's coming."

Can Arslanbek Makhmudov trouble the world's top heavyweights?

Born in Mozdok, Russia, and based in Canada, Makhmudov is looking to force his way into world title contention.

"All my fights are a message to my rivals. It's my motivation to be the best in the world. I think it's normal for all sportsmen," he said. "All sportsmen want to be the best in the world. That's my goal to be best and first in the world, to show I can do that.

"My uncle brought me to a boxing gym and told me you're going to be like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. I remember his words and this is my goal still."

He wants to pin down a championship fight "as soon as possible," although he suspects that won't be coming against WBC title holder Tyson Fury.

"I don't think so because they need to fight with [Oleksandr] Usyk. But of course if I have this opportunity, why not?" Makhmudov said.

"They give me an opponent, I will do the fight, that's it. My target is to destroy everyone. That's it."

